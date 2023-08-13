Momentum Brings Moms of Lone Soldiers to Israel

Momentum created a unique itinerary for us moms of Lone Soldiers.
By age 43, I was an extremely busy mom, and I had never gone to Israel in my life. When my son Bentzi drafted as a Lone Soldier in the IDF in 2021, I was determined to get to Israel to see the land he was helping defend — and I wanted to see it while he was in uniform!
In early 2022, I learned that an organization called Momentum ran a Year of Growth for moms of Lone Soldiers, which was kickstarted by a highly subsidized eight-day tour around Israel. I was one of hundreds who applied … and was rejected.
In 2023, I figured I’d apply again. Cognizant of the fact that Bentzi’s service would be ending in a few months and anticipating another rejection, in the meantime I booked a ticket to Israel in May. I was surprised when a few days before my May trip, I received an acceptance letter from Momentum!
Now, with the grace of G-d, I have been to Israel twice in a matter of weeks!
For my May trip, Bentzi was granted the week off, which was a beautiful experience filled with many important Israeli lessons. (My favorite: The dirtier the place, the tastier the falafel!)
In July, Bentzi was on base, and I was nervous about how I’d get from the airport to the hotel without understanding Hebrew.
Every Lone Soldier is assigned a host family when they draft, a local family to go to for Shabbat and Chagim. Not every match works out, but Bentzi struck gold with his and, over the years, had told me about Leah Torem from the kibbutz, Sde Eliyahu, in Northern Israel. When Leah heard I was coming, she messaged me asking if she could meet me at the airport. I gratefully agreed. Leah met me at the airport, we took the train to Tel Aviv, where she introduced me to her son Natanel. We had lunch together, I changed money (with Leah and Natanel dragging my suitcase the whole time) and then they took me to the hotel, only leaving when I was comfortably settled in.
When I was telling Bentzi how nice it was, he said, “You don’t know how nice … The kibbutz is almost three hours away from the airport.”
I was blown away by her kindness; we barely knew each other, but she’d treated me like the closest family.
The next day I met my group at the Prima City Hotel in Tel Aviv. We were 30 women from 17 different time zones across 10 different countries — South Africa, Netherlands, Thailand, Cyprus, Germany, Argentina, Australia, Canada, England and the United States. We were paired off randomly and that first night found ourselves preparing for bed with our new roommates for the week, who had been strangers just a few hours ago.
That’s how I found myself lying awkwardly in bed in a dark hotel room with someone I barely knew.
“So, what are your secrets?” I asked Renee Goldman of Las Vegas, who happily started to tell me about her family.
“My daughter went through a hard time last year when her best friend died suddenly,” Renee confided, and I grew still … because my son’s best friend had also passed away last year.
“Asher Powers,” I remembered aloud.
“How do you know that?!” Renee demanded.
Instantly we sat up, switched the light back on and grabbed our phones. What’s your daughte’s name?! Who’s your son?!
We texted our kids and, yup, it turned out our kids had met while in Israel a few years ago and had been best friends ever since.
The awkwardness was gone; we were practically related!
Momentum created a unique itinerary for us moms of Lone Soldiers. On Day Two, we visited Nefesh B’Nefesh, where we were treated to a compilation of loving videos from our chayalim (soldiers) welcoming their mothers to Israel. We were also gifted a complimentary beret from our child’s unit. Other special programing included a talk with psychologists Lior Yonai and Tammy Goren on how to best support our children and a tour of the Isuf Kravi army base for Gedud Zikit at Machane Ofer.
But we also had fun! Highlights included Guru Zuzu (silent dancing) through the Dizengoff Center Mall in Tel Aviv, a visit to the Ethiopian Heritage Center, mindfulness exercises on a Tzfat rooftop, a musical desert experience where we celebrated some women receiving a Jewish name for the first time and, of course, visiting the Kotel.
Everywhere we went, we were received with so much love and appreciation. When locals learned we were a group of moms of Lone Soldiers from around the world, many had tears in their eyes and emotionally told us how much they appreciated us and our sacrifice. They have to do this, but we don’t, and our kids are right there on the front lines with theirs.
Israel, I’ve learned, is a place where you’ll make random connections that are not really so random. On Day Three, we explored the mystical city of Tzfat. At one point, I was in artist Avraham Loewenthal’s studio, admiring his unusual tekiyah (Shofar blows) artwork.
I decided to purchase a small piece for my friends who were looking after my three younger kids back home. As Avraham packaged the artwork, we chatted and I quickly learned he was from Detroit. It’s always such fun to randomly discover a fellow Detroiter when you’re thousands of miles away!
“Which school did you go to?” I asked him.
“Akiva, now Farber.”
Eager to find a common connection, I tried to think who I knew at Akiva/Farber 30 years ago (not so easy, since I wasn’t even in Detroit yet then myself!) Finally, I asked, “Did you know Rabbi Eliezer Cohen?”
Avraham lit up. “Of course! He tutored me!”
I was delighted. “You’re right now wrapping a present for his son and daughter-in-law who are watching my kids while I’m here!”
The highlight of the trip was Friday morning. We were booked for classes at Nefesh B’Nefesh, but Momentum founder Lori Palatnik instead started talking about heroes. She said, “Lone Soldiers are heroes and their mothers are also heroes.” She called us mothers up to the stage to be recognized by the other Momentum groups present. Then Lori said, “We have a present for these moms, many of whom haven’t seen their child in more than a year.”
The doors opened, music started playing and in walked our soldiers, in uniform, each holding a rose for their mom.
Bentzi kept asking me, “Why are you crying? We just went out for dinner together last night!” It was a beautiful, emotional morning, a feel-good story which — to our pride and delight — made the national news in Israel.
Our soldiers joined us for a restful Shabbat at the Prima Royale Hotel in Jerusalem. It was fun to see the girl soldiers snuggle with their moms after lighting Shabbat candles, while practically every single boy soldier told their mom, “I’ll see you at dinner!” and left.
After the Friday night meal, our soldiers collected the leftover wine bottles and met on the scenic rooftop of the hotel where they connected and bonded through the night, to the immense gratification of us moms, who had also started to bond like sisters. It felt like nachas.
Best of all, I was there for one of Bentzi’s tekesim (military ceremonies). He’d already had two during his service and I watched them at home with the help of the Kotel webcams, really feeling the distance. This was a smaller tekes on his base, to mark the successful completion of a pistol course, and it was very special to be able to attend in person. The entire event was in Hebrew so, of course, I didn’t understand what was going on … until in the middle of the proceedings, one soldier got down on bended knee in front of his girlfriend while someone else threw confetti over them. That, I understood! The language of love!
It was a wonderful week, a journey of exploration of Israel, the army — and myself. It was especially a joy connecting with these incredible powerful women from around the world.
To round off the week, Bentzi, who was due for his meyuchedet (free month-long visit to his family) flew back home with me. We decided to surprise the family, so I told them I would be bringing back a “big present.” I had the family sit on the couch with their eyes closed and then videoed the delight on their faces when they opened their eyes and saw Bentzi for the first time in more than a year.
Each Lone Soldier is like a living, walking, breathing piece of Israel and to have ours back home is stretching the inspiration from this uplifting, beautiful trip, keeping it alive just a little longer. I am so grateful to G-d I finally made it to Israel (twice!), to Momentum, my fantastic leaders Stacie Stufflebeam, Rocky Brody and Lisa Herman and for the beautiful new friendships I forged in this exotic group.
May all the soldiers in the IDF remain safe and healthy always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.