Intergenerational storytelling was at the heart of the seder once again bringing together Detroit’s Jewish and Black communities.

On June 28, leaders from Detroit’s Jewish and Black communities came together at the Detroit Opera House to celebrate, connect and share stories at the second annual Motown Seder.

Hosted by the Motown Museum and the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, the Motown Seder once again brought the two sides together using the model of a traditional seder dinner.

After a warm welcome from Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry and JCRC/AJC Executive Director Rabbi Asher Lopatin, guests enjoyed and sang along during performances of “Hatikvah” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Stevie Wonder’s version of “Blowin’ in the Wind” was played for attendees to listen to and reflect on while enjoying the provided dinner buffet.

Lopatin says that while the relationship between the two communities is sometimes based on how they can help each other, this event is centered on simply enjoying each other’s presence, finding joy in connecting and being together.

At the heart of the seder was storytelling and the importance of telling our stories and passing them down from generation to generation so they aren’t lost. Attendees from both communities were encouraged to share some of their stories throughout the night as well as sit at a table with those they didn’t know before and discuss topics including the importance of intergenerational storytelling and empowerment during oppression relating to Jewish and Black history and present-day life.

Transcendent Music

“Bringing these two communities together — with so much shared history and really using this as a space for conversation — is something we’ve aspired to do,” Terry said. “Motown music has a transcendent way of breaking down barriers, uniting people and opening rooms up for conversation around subjects that sometimes are sensitive to talk about.”

Motown alumni were in the room and acknowledged. In attendance was Jackie Hicks of The Andantes, a female session group for Motown who provided back-up singing for thousands of Motown hits from Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations and more.

Morton Noveck, attorney for the Motown Museum, also attended. Noveck’s family has a long history with Motown — his father also had been Motown’s attorney and his uncle had been its accountant.

Terry recalled, “My grandmother, Esther Gordy, who founded the Motown Museum, would always tell me it was your uncle who she went to to find out how you create wealth. So, as a Black woman at Motown, she went to her Jewish friends and said, ‘How do you create wealth and pass wealth down from generation to generation?’”

Ethan Davidson, trustee of the Motown Museum and chairman of the Detroit Opera, recalled the story of how before the Holocaust, one of the first things the Nazis did after coming to power was fire any Jewish individuals teaching at a university in Germany or Austria. As many of those Jews were trying to come into the United States at the time, even when they could get in, doors were closed for many of them.

It was the HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) that had an impulse to save lives. Davidson recalled a statistic that by the end of WWII, up to two-thirds of the faculty at many HBCUs were Jewish, which saved the lives of hundreds of Jews and their families.

“At that time, the African American community, God knows, was dealing with its own struggles,” Davidson said. “They could’ve said, ‘I’m sorry you have your own hardship, but I’ve got my own problems. I’d like to help but I can’t.’ But leaders of the HBCUs didn’t say that. They said it’s an opportunity to save lives even in the midst of our own oppression.”

Making Connections

Planned as a yearly event, Lopatin hopes attendees from the Black and Jewish communities left wanting not only more Motown Seders, but more opportunities to connect with each other.

“Storytelling is our obligation to the next generation,” said Pastor Richard R. White III of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, speaking at the seder. “We must do all we can to share our stories and tell our children, so they can tell their children about where we have been, what we’re doing and where we’re going.”