Reading an issue of the Jewish News in the late 1970s led to the very start of Susan Gertner’s impressive career. Now celebrating her 20th anniversary as the executive director of National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), a 132-year-old grassroots volunteer and advocacy organization with a mission to improve the lives of women, children and families, Gertner was still a student at Michigan State University when she read about a need for volunteers.
“Jewish Family Service needed volunteer drivers during the summer months to help people get to doctors’ offices and other important appointments, and I thought that was something I could help do,” explains Gertner, who lives in West Bloomfield. She enjoyed her summer there, connecting with older adults so much that when she read in the Jewish News about an internship with JOIN (the Jeannette and Oscar Cook Jewish Occupational Intern Program, now offered by Gesher Human Services), which provides a paid internship to Jewish students considering a career in the Jewish community, she applied and was placed at the JFS Volunteer Department the following summer.
Once Gertner had her bachelor’s degree in social work, she got a job with Jewish Family Service to be a Meals on Wheels caseworker, working with the NCJW Kosher Meals on Wheels Program. It was there that she first encountered NCJW|MI volunteers for the first time.
“I saw their passion and dedication to ensuring that vulnerable seniors had a hot meal every day, and it really impressed me,” she explains. “I became very familiar with the organization and heard about the important volunteer projects it did for the community.”
Gertner then decided to attend Wayne State University to get her master’s degree in social work with a certificate in gerontology and, after finishing, she moved to Connecticut where she worked at the Jewish Community Center in West Hartford in the position of senior adult director and then program director.
Eventually her ties to Michigan proved too strong, and Gertner moved back to her home state, securing a job as executive director of Jewish Community Services in Flint where she worked for eight years. Now married with a young son and commuting from West Bloomfield, Gertner preferred to be closer to home as her son had started school. Fortunately, a chance meeting with a contact who worked at Jewish Federation pointed the way: a new job was opening at NCJW, the appointment of its first executive director in Detroit.
Finding a Home at NCJW
Founded in 1891 in Detroit, NCJW had always been a volunteer organization, but as the years passed, its presidents and board members had come to the realization that it was to too large a commitment for volunteers, who frequently needed to be in the office or working on projects every day. By 2003, NCJWs in other cities were starting to hire directors to provide a partnership and continuity between office staff and volunteers. Detroit’s NCJW had decided that they, too, needed a director to provide stability to their organization.
Florence Herrmann was president at that time and remembers Gertner well. “We had been working with a company who told us that we really needed to move into the 21st century, with a professional overseeing the business aspects of the organization,” she explained. “We interviewed several candidates for director, but Susan really ‘got’ how we operated, and she was extremely multifaceted. Hiring her made the biggest difference in how we ran our two thrift stores [which later became one store Council Re|Sale, currently located in Berkley] and the important revenue they provided the organization. Also, her ability to obtain grants for us was huge.”
Herrmann also highlighted Gertner’s deep empathy for others. “Because of her background in social work, she is just a kind and helpful person, which is so important when new presidents and volunteers come to NCJW,” she said.
When Gertner went for her interview at NCJW, people remembered her from early on in her career as a Meals on Wheels caseworker. “Honestly, it was really like coming home; I’d come full circle,” said Gertner.
In her early years at NCJW, Gertner introduced important changes. One challenge was streamlining meeting notifications for greater efficiency. “Everything went by snail mail, so if there were 15 meetings in a week with 10 people at each meeting, that would be a lot of stamps and administration,” explained Gertner. She revamped the office structure to include other staff, applied for and obtained more grants, and put a publicity and marketing system in place. Most of all, she has provided the continuity between the last 11 presidents.
“Susan has forgotten more about NCJW than anyone of us would ever know — her memory is phenomenal,” explained current NCJW|MI President Sallyjo Levine. “She also has an amazing ability to look at a situation and analyze what is the best thing to do, and she really listens when someone talks, so she picks up nuances others might miss.”
Levine said that everyone at NCJW, both locally and nationally, has tremendous respect for Gertner. “We can’t fail to succeed when we have someone as strong as Susan alongside us. She truly believes in what we do,” she explained. “Susan went to MSU, so bleeds green and white, but her son Charlie went to U of M, so she also bleeds maize and blue. The truth is, however, that she actually bleeds green and blue, the colors of NCJW.”
Like so many nonprofits, the pandemic brought new challenges for Gertner and NCJW to navigate. “But we made it through COVID-19 without missing a beat. We transformed our office to allow everyone to work from home. I was able to secure enough funds through grants and loans to keep us financially stable, and to continue to meet the needs of our community,” Gertner said.
The demand for Meals on Wheels, staffed by NCJW volunteers, doubled during the pandemic and, due to staffing changes, for months Gertner had to play a major role in coordinating the program. She would work from 6 a.m. to noon at Meals on Wheels before doing her day job.
“I had to do it because we wanted to make sure our participants had the meals they needed,” she said.
Gertner, a member of Temple Shir Shalom, is very proud of the organization she serves. “If NCJW sees a need in the community, we research and find a way to do a project to help. This need could be voter advocacy, reproductive rights, helping low-income children in Detroit get school supplies and clothes, or finding a way to make our world greener by finding a new use for plastic bags by creating sleeping mats for the homeless,” she said.
Looking ahead, Gertner plans to continue encouraging the next generation to be involved to ensure the continuation of the important work of NCJW|MI.
She said she is continually impressed by the amazing and dedicated volunteers and wonderful staff at her organization. “As for me, I feel like I am making a difference in my community, and not everyone can say that about their job,” she added.
To learn more and get involved in National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan, go to ncjwmi.org.
