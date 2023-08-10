Rabbi Avinoam Sharon will be giving two lectures over two days, including one on Israel’s judicial reform.
The 12th Rabbi David & Alicia Nelson Legacy Event, co-sponsored by the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies, takes place Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 24, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park.
This year’s guest is Rabbi Avinoam Sharon, a Talmud scholar and the editor-in-chief of the Israeli Supreme Court Blog of the Cardozo School of Law. He was on the faculty of law of the Hebrew University and the IDF School of Military Law. Rabbi Sharon served as a senior military attorney in the IDF. He holds an M.A. in Talmud from the Jewish Theological Seminary.
Sharon, with a great deal of knowledge from his legal and rabbinic background, will be giving two lectures, one on each day.
The keynote lecture, “Democracy Under Attack: The Implications of Israel’s Reform of its Judiciary,” takes place Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. A dessert reception follows. $15 fee in advance, $20 at door, $10 for Zoom link.
The Lunch & Learn lecture, “Contemporary Swimming in the Sea of Talmud: How the Ancient Rabbis Created a Legal Theory For Confronting Modern Problems and Practices,” takes place Aug. 24 at 12:30 p.m. $28 fee includes program and a kosher lunch.
Sharon’s first lecture will explore the current judicial reforms by the Israeli government and their possible effects on Israeli democracy and governance. Through covering what’s already happened and what could happen, Sharon hopes people come away with a better understanding of the situation and what is at stake.
“Now that the amendment to the Basic Law has been enacted, the question is, how does it affect the system? How does it affect Supreme Court review and, accordingly, how does it affect issues of minority rights, individual rights, what will it allow Israel’s government to do that it might not have been able to do previously, in what way might it impact upon the separation of powers, checks and balances and so forth,” Sharon said.
Sharon will also put it all into a larger framework of comparative law so people will understand where these things stand in other countries.
The second lecture is not in any way political — it is a lecture on Sharon’s approach to the Talmud.
“What I’ll be talking about is how Talmudic reasoning and the legal structure of the Talmud is not unlike what we find in other common law countries and legal systems, such as the United States, and how Talmudic reasoning is often not unlike the reasoning of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Sharon said.
It’s based on a model Sharon proposes in regard to how the redactors of the Talmud viewed the halakhic system.
Sharon will connect approaches in regard to the Talmud when a modern law or issue arises to that of a constitution of a country such as the United States.
“In such a case, how does a court decide that this new law or this new situation falls within the compass of the Constitution? How do we know that it’s constitutional when the Constitution doesn’t speak about it? The rabbis, I contend, often faced a similar problem already in Talmudic times.”
Sharon, based in New York, is looking forward to visiting Detroit for the first time and speaking to a new audience.
The Rabbi David & Alicia Nelson Legacy Fund & Event celebrates Rabbi Nelson’s 56 years in the rabbinate. The fund provides educational and operational support for the community, including Beth Shalom.
Register online at www.congbethshalom.org. Reservations required by Aug. 17.
