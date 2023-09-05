The goal of NEXTWork is to provide young Jewish professionals with meaningful resources, expertise and networking opportunities to help build careers in the Detroit area.
NEXTUp: A NEXTWork Professional Conference, the first annual professional conference designed to connect young Jewish Detroiters to one another and to some of the biggest names in their respective industries, takes place Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the College for Creative Studies’ Taubman Center in Detroit.
The NEXTWork community was founded in 2013 and is a collaborative initiative between Gesher Human Services and NEXTGen Detroit. The goal of NEXTWork is to provide young Jewish professionals with meaningful resources, expertise and networking opportunities to help build careers in the Detroit area. NEXTWork is made possible through the Hadas and Dennis Bernard NEXTWork Endowment Fund.
The event will bring together experts to share game-changing, career-building advice that can be applied to anyone’s professional journey.
Keynote speaker Dave Zilko, former partner of Garden Fresh Salsa and CEO of Fuel Leadership, will kick off the event with his presentation, “Turning Irrational Persistence Into Unfathomable Success.”
After the keynote speech, breakout sessions will commence, and attendees can register for one of the six sessions being offered.
The breakout sessions are all based on different topics, but no matter the profession or background an attendee comes from, knowledge can be gained from any and all of the sessions.
“That was our goal, where anybody in any profession can go and mingle and learn together from each session,” said Rachel Klar, a NEXTGen Detroit associate. “Our amazing speakers leading the sessions are a really well-rounded group of professionals and experts who can teach a skill to anybody in any profession.”
BREAKOUT SESSIONS
• Breakout Session A: “3 Key Tools to Unlock Your Potential at Work and in Life” with Marty Maddin and Sarah Crane, founder/CEO and COO, respectively, of Peak Performance International, a professional coaching and training company.
• Session B: “Reinventing Your Career Journey” with Sherrie James, Career Development Services supervisor at Gesher Human Services, and Phyllis Scripsick, counselor at Gesher.
• Session C: “Everyone Has A Story To Tell” with Metro Detroit-based publicist Sari Cicurel. In this session, attendees will learn how to create their own brand identity.
• Session D: “Building Your Brand and Getting a Bigger Slice of the LinkedIn Pie” with Brenda Meller, chief engagement officer, Meller Marketing.
• Session E: “How to Run a Successful Meeting” with Darren Findling, president, The Probate Pro.
• Session F: “Work-Life Balance” with Ryan Landau, founder of Purpose Jobs, a media and events company focused on the modern jobseeker.
After the breakout sessions, everybody comes back together for a strolling dinner and drinks and additional organized networking opportunities. The event is expected to have around 100 people in attendance. Opportunities for professional headshots will be available throughout the evening.
As a good opportunity not only for networking, but also for learning and stepping out of one’s comfort zone, Klar has many hopes for the event.
“I hope our participants can feel professionally supported by their Jewish community, that they can go back to their jobs with more confidence and knowledge about how to be a better version of themselves in the workplace. And I hope we’re successful and it can continue to be an annual conference so we can keep bettering our young Jewish professionals in the Metro Detroit area.”
NEXTUP is powered by the Byron and Dorothy Gerson Fund. Event co-chairs are Erica Dovitz, Jacob Gordon, Andrew Luckoff, Jeremy Rosenberg and Josh Sklar.
“NEXTGen is known for our fundraising and social programs, but this is the first networking and professional development conference we’ve hosted, so I’m really excited for people to see another facet of what we have to offer to the community,” Dovitz said.
“I am really looking forward to expanding my network by connecting with Jewish young adults across different professions,” Gordon added.
Registration fee is $60. To learn more and register, visit https://jewishdetroit.org/nextup.
