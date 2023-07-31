The Well turns a cultural moment into an exploration of Jewishness.

White is the color often associated with Shabbat, whether in welcoming the Shabbat bride or dressing up for Kabbalat Shabbat at summer camp. Well, The Well’s Shabbat Sh’Barbie was anything but white! It was head-to-toe, cupcakes to chocolate-covered bedazzled strawberries PINK!

The Well started its Shabbat Sh’Barbie Kabbalat Shabbat extravaganza at Bamboo Royal Oak. The lower level of Bamboo turned into a Barbie Dreamhouse. Tables were covered with pink tablecloths, a doll box welcomed guests to pose as a doll themselves, and an actual Barbie Dreamhouse was made complete with mezuzahs and life-size Shabbat candles.

Dinner was catered by Mr. Kabob in Berkley and desserts from Astoria Pastry Shop in Royal Oak.

Together, the group watched the Tiffany Shlain mini documentary The Tribe, which she describes as “an unauthorized, unorthodox history of the Jewish people and the Barbie doll.” The group learned about Ruth Handler, the Jewish creator of Barbie and co-founder of Mattel. Handler’s father fled persecution in Poland and immigrated to the United States in 1907.

Based on questions raised by the film and to spark intentional discussion, Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, executive director of The Well, facilitated an exploration of what it means to be Jewish and a member of any tribe in the 21st century.

“At the core of these questions is the Jewish issue of choseness; the enduring tension between universalism and particularism,” Rabbi Jeff shared.

“Determining your boundaries between insiders and outsiders inevitably must be reckoned with as you make your decisions about what it means to you to be Jewish and how you define your tribe.”

Following the dinner, documentary and discussion, the group made its way to Emagine Royal Oak to watch Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Photos by Yevgeniya Gazman