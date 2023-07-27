The Computer Guy LLC is named one of the world’s top managed service providers.

When Roman Golshteyn launched his business, The Computer Guy LLC, in 2005, he was the sole employee. He traveled to people’s homes to fix their computers so they wouldn’t have to bring them to a store or repair shop and leave them there for a week.

Golshteyn, 40, of Southfield, a Soviet Jewish immigrant who came to Metro Detroit in 1995 with his family as a teenager, never envisioned his IT support business would grow to where it is today — a full-fledged company with 11 employees that supports some 500 individuals on a daily basis.

Now, the Sterling Heights-based business has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 rankings, which lists the top providers in the industry.

Businesses included in the NextGen 101 list are chosen based on their growth, drive and innovation, and considered to represent the future of the IT industry. As of 2023, The Computer Guy LLC has joined the prestigious ranks for the very first time.

“We’ve been working really hard to support our clients,” Golshteyn, a former NEXTGen Detroit executive board member and current Gesher Human Services liaison board member, explains. “It’s nice to be recognized for the work that we’re doing.”

Golshteyn says operating The Computer Guy LLC is truly a team effort and that each team member plays a vital role in shaping the company’s growth and success.

Sustained Growth

The Computer Guy LLC works primarily with cybersecurity, information technology and managed backup, helping businesses maximize productivity and keep their data safe. It serves small and midsize businesses that include the industries of healthcare, legal, financial services and accounting.

Because large businesses and corporations often have in-house IT departments, Golshteyn chose to work with smaller businesses that aren’t big enough to have their own IT support, filling a much-needed gap within the market.

Over the years, The Computer Guy LLC has steadily morphed into its current form. It went through some five iterations as Golshtyen and his team built the business into the company it is today.

Like many immigrant families who left successful lives behind only to start new in the United States, Golshteyn credits the community for giving him a chance. “My family and I are very grateful to the Metro Detroit Jewish community for welcoming and accepting us,” he says.

The Computer Guy LLC was also recently featured in a PBS episode for The Career Center, a show where teens explore the world of work on their pathway to find their dream careers. This episode focused on careers in IT, and The Computer Guy LLC was chosen to be included as an expert in cybersecurity.

Following a Vision

As he looks to the future, Golshteyn envisions continued growth for his business and wants to eventually build it up to 25 to 30 employees with even more expanded reach.

“We’re continuing with building and improving the operational maturity of the company,” he says. “We’re doing more in the cybersecurity space to protect our clients and make sure that they’re staying in business, and continuing to take care of our existing clients.”

In his spare time, Golshteyn is committed to past and present boards that he’s served on and supporting nonprofit Jewish organizations he feels passionate about.

“I am deeply humbled and immensely honored by the recognition we have received as one of the world’s leading IT companies,” he says. “My team and I are sincerely grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support, and we are determined to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the ever-evolving IT landscape.”