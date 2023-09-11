Michigan native and Tel Aviv resident Stephanie Horwitz explores the age-old dilemma with humor.
Like many 30-somethings, West Bloomfield native and current Tel Aviv resident Stephanie Horwitz was faced with a common, yet seldom talked about dilemma.
What exactly was she doing with her life?
The host of the podcast “What Should I Do With My Life?” — which explores this widespread issue — had majored in organizational behavior studies at the University of Michigan.
Initially, she wanted to complete a program abroad where she lived and learned with a Jewish community, such as in Mumbai or Ethiopia. Yet after a semester in Israel during her junior year of college, Horwitz’s plans changed.
“I realized I had to move to Israel and make aliyah,” Horwitz, 32, recalls.
Just after graduation, Horwitz packed up, left for Israel and served as a tank instructor in the IDF for two years. Like many Israelis, Horwitz spent the next few months figuring out her next move. She traveled to India, moved to Jerusalem to join the professional world and steadily built a career in nonprofit management.
Eventually, drawn by the Israeli startup nation, Horwitz moved to Tel Aviv, the heart and soul of the country’s rapidly growing industry. After searching for several months, she got a foot in the door at HP Tech Ventures, her first foray into tech and the corporate world.
Then, she worked at SAP.iO Foundries in value creation. Horwitz still felt puzzled. What was she doing with her life?
Normalizing Not Having It All Figured Out
As she mulled over the issue, Horwitz, a natural storyteller, realized she wanted to talk about it. While she could easily start a podcast on startups in Tel Aviv, the market was saturated with similar shows, and Horwitz wanted to do something different.
One day, while standing in her kitchen during COVID-19 as the world was shut down, Horwitz started thinking about the future of her career. Should she go into sales like her good friend Ron Elkus, owner of the popular Shirt Box men’s clothing store?
Should she talk to her father Arthur Horwitz, publisher emeritus of the Detroit Jewish News, a paper boy-turned-publisher who built a vibrant career in journalism? Stephanie Horwitz was stumped.
Finally, after speaking with her father, she decided to do what many did during COVID-19: Start a passion project. This project would become “What Should I Do With My Life?,” a popular podcast that just celebrated its three-year anniversary.
“I started talking about and normalizing how none of us know what we’re doing with our lives,” Horwitz explains. On LinkedIn, professionals may seem buttoned up. They might have stellar careers or have succinct ways of describing their passions and work.
Still, underneath the perfect image, how many are winging it day by day?
A lot more than we think, Horwitz has learned. “There’s a story behind every perfect LinkedIn,” she says. “Most people still don’t know what they’re doing.”
It’s the classic “fake it ’til you make it” path to success, yet few are willing to admit it.
Crushing Self-Doubt
On her podcast, Horwitz speaks to professionals from all walks of life, with a vast array of stories and career pivots, to get to the bottom of the ever-burning question.
How did these professionals get to where they are? What were some of the challenges? What advice can they give others?
These topics, among others, are covered in “What Should I Do With My Life?” as Horwitz works to crush the self-doubt that “consumes us all,” served up with a healthy side of humor.
On her show have been such diverse professionals as a successful London lawyer-turned-baker; the founder of one of Israel’s biggest food rescues; and the CEO of an emotional wellbeing brand.
“It’s really important to have inclusive, representative stories,” Horwitz says of her podcast, which is gearing up for its 40th episode.
However, Horwitz doesn’t want to start — and end — with “What Should I Do With My Life?”
“I think this is a movement,” she says. “This is a community. The podcast is just one channel, but there’s so much more I want to do with these stories and insights.”
As she mulls over the project’s next steps, one thing is for certain: “A lot of people feel this way,” Horwitz says. “Let’s make it normal.”
To listen to Horwitz’s podcast, visit whatshouldidowithmylife.com.
