Lauren Mendelson of Huntington Woods has loved cars since she was a child. Today, she collects and drives a curated fleet of custom sports cars she’s excited to share with a community of like-minded enthusiasts.
“People call me all the time to exhibit — a lot of times I end up with two or three things in one day,” she says. “It’s blossomed into a way of life for me.”
She and her husband, David, an orthopedic surgeon, have been invited to unveilings of new cars at factories near and far. The Congregation Shaarey Zedek members also rehabbed a 15,000-square-foot garage in Royal Oak to store and showcase their vehicles, adding an event space where they show car movies and host food and music.
“David and I became a team. If either one of us sees something we like, we somehow just end up getting it. We’ve got a lot of cool stuff in our garage, and a lot of cool stuff coming down the road. It’s turned into an amazing experience,” she says.
Mendelson is the only woman on the board of the Detroit Athletic Club’s Car Club and a board member of the Ferrari Club of America’s Michigan Chapter. Shes also a member of Henry Ford’s Drivers Club and is a liaison to the Concours d’Elegance of America. She has won best of show at Detroit Concours, a yearly showcase of classic automobiles, has driven at famous racetracks around the globe and has eaten in the Ferrari factory in Italy.
“Although I do love speed and high-performance, and I especially love super cars, it’s more of an art collection,” she says. “We like the curves, the beautiful lines, the beautiful materials, more than just the number or horsepower.”
Her passion for cars started decades ago. Her father was in the auto parts business and, when she was young, she’d go to work with him. He had a junkyard in the back, where they’d find all kinds of used parts, and a retail section — she fondly recalls pretending to drive the cars and learning about the parts and how they worked.
Everyone in her family was more or less connected to the auto industry, from her uncles to her grandfather. “From a very young age, I was just zeroed in on all kinds of cars rolling down the street,” she says. “I could tell what kind of car it was just by looking at the taillights.”
And she knew how to drive long before she got to driver’s training, ever since her dad taught her in the Northland parking lot when she was 12.
“When my parents went out, I’d steal the other car and go pick up my friends, we’d go to Burger King and up and down Woodward, or to Oak Park, wherever everybody went,” she recalls. “I did it a million times and never got caught.”
Mendelson met her future husband, David, in 1990 — they bonded over their shared love of music and cars. “He just got a new Miata, a cute two-seater roadster,” she recalls. “He let me drive it, and I was just thrilled.” She told him about her Datsun 240Z, they talked about cars and their families, and the rest is history. They’ve traveled the world collecting and exploring cars and car culture, sharing their enthusiasm with their daughters, Faye and Zoē, now 30 and 26, as well.
For instance, Mendelson picked up Faye from middle school in a Ferrari 430 F1, and later made sure she wouldn’t be limited to automatic transmissions. “I bought Faye a Jeep Wrangler with a stick shift when she was a freshman in college, and I taught her how to drive a stick,” she says. “She headed out to Woodward and never looked back.”
The first car in Mendelson’s collection was a 2003 BMW V8 Alpina Roadster Z8, which she bought after her mother died. Then, in 2004, they went to the auto show and her husband pointed out a Maserati Quattroporte, joking that she might want that instead of a minivan. Maserati just started making it for the first time since the 1970s. “I looked at it, I said, ‘I bet you’re right.’” She got in and tried it out, then shortly thereafter, put down a deposit for their ’05 model.
The next year, the Mendelsons joined the waitlist for a Ferrari 430 FI, adding that to their growing collection. “Once we started on this roll with the Z8 and Ferrari and Maserati, we just kept going,” she says. “It’s our thing. I’ll contact the people as long as I like it, or I’ll pick one out and call to ask if it’s available, I’ll fly to Milan or wherever to go meet them, and then we’ll order it.”
Asked about her favorite car, she describes them like her kids. They all bring something to the table, she says. “If you have kids or nieces or nephews, you love them for what they are; they’re all different — it’s hard to pick.” She highlights the 2003 BMW V8 Alpina Roadster, though, as a significant item in their collection. “I bought that car when my mother passed away, so it has very special meaning to me, not to mention it’s just a beautiful car. It’s timeless; it’s retro-looking.” The Z8 is also featured in the James Bond Movie The World Is Not Enough, she says. “It’s cool it was in a movie and, of course, my mother is all around me when I’m in that car, so I feel safe.”
And while she’s often the only woman “car nut” in the room, Mendelson says she’s met former women racecar drivers and some women in corporate roles within the car universe. She also once saw a Girl Scout Troop judging at a car competition, she recalls.
“I’m an enthusiast. I’m a collector. But I don’t offhand know any other women collectors,” she says.
For young girls looking to get into cars, she says to find a brand they like and start reading about it, and about the people who drive those cars. “Find the niche that appeals to you,” she encourages. “Start visiting car museums, reading books, going online, and see what direction it takes you.”
With the Woodward Dream Cruise right around the corner, Mendelson says she’s ready. She’s going to be set up on Woodward with the Detroit Athletic Club with tents, parking for cool cars and champagne, gathering Friday, a night of celebration ahead of the Dream Cruise. Saturday there will be parties hosted by car clubs and warehouses.
“There are a bazillion cars and even more people,” she says. “It’s become an epic, indescribable event.”
Meanwhile, being involved with cars has put her in the orbit of all kinds of people, she explains. “It’s more than just the cars — it’s the whole social scene around it I really enjoy as well,” she says. “It’s the friendships, the associations, the relationships you make and develop, and those usually spin off into something else down the road.”
His Dream Convertible
Jim Boschan of Bloomfield Hills loves taking his eight grandkids for a spin in his 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 convertible. “They can’t wait for me to put the top down and take them for a ride,” he says.
He was drawn to cars early on, he recalls, with a Thunderbird convertible first catching his eye in the Food Fair grocery store parking lot. “The top was off, and I was tall enough to see into the car. I saw the steering wheel, the seat and the gear shifter, and I fell in love with it,” he says. As a teenager, he saw a 442 and thought, “That’s what I want, someday, that’s what I’m going to get.”
His first job out of grad school was working at Ford Motor Company in the controller’s office for car product engineering. To do the job, he had to learn transmissions inside and out. In 2004, after a serious illness, he decided to take the leap and find the car he’d been wanting. He found the car with the help of a friend in 2005 and got it restored.
“That’s 18 years ago, and my wife, Shelley, and I and my kids and now my grandkids, we love it, it’s just fun,” he says. “Dream Cruise is one week a year, but it’s a convertible — if it’s convertible weather, we take it somewhere. I didn’t buy it just to look at it.”
He’s also got a 2002 Pontiac Trans Am from the last year Pontiac made it. “Growing up in the ’60s and ’70s, your car was an expression of who you were,” he says. “Some people collect art, some people collect stamps, and if the car is a happy part of your youth, it’s something you either had or wanted, and now you can have it and enjoy it.”
When he’s out at the Dream Cruise (Aug. 19) or other classic car functions, his friends who are into cars will stop by to see his car and others.
“They come out because it’s not just to see my car, it’s to see the car their mother drove or their father, or their uncle, their older brother or sister, it just brings back fond memories.”
Boschan’s also part of the Senior Dream Cruise at Jewish Senior Life, which takes place in Oak Park or West Bloomfield a few days before the Woodward event.
“It’s the most meaningful classic car function I do all year,” he says of the nostalgic tour he’s been a part of for some 15 years. Residents come outside their buildings to cheer the cars and appreciate vehicles as well as the connection.
Vintage Car Fan
Sandor Holzer of West Bloomfield grew up in Walled Lake watching and working on cars. His neighbor used to restore Volkswagen Beetles and Ford Mustangs and usually had a driveway full of them. Behind the shed were donor cars they used for parts. “People would come by. It was a hangout,” he recalls.
He always had an affinity for the first year’s car. And so, he recently welcomed a ’65 Mustang to his Michigan home, shipped from South Carolina after several years of looking. “The Ford Mustang, when it was introduced, really, really shocked the world,” he says. “It was the first American muscle car, the little sports car that could.”
As a fan of vintage cars, he loves driving with the windows down and listening to the engine roar. “I’m into old, raw, lots of noises and rattles, manual transmissions, and the lights dimming when you stop at traffic lights because the voltage regulators are old,” he says.
He’s often found in the garage working on his car or taking part in “cars and coffee” events where he can meet other like-minded enthusiasts.
His car attracts fun attention when he’s driving. “I cannot go one stoplight without people giving a thumbs up or a wave or asking me to rev up the engine or spin the the tires,” he says. “They don’t make them like they used to. It’s fun to drive around an old hoopty that’s loud and old.”
At the Dream Cruise, he says, there’s always something to see, whether it’s the finish of the paint job, custom wheels or other modifications and updates people have made to their cars. “You see the ingenuity that went into the modification, the restoration, and it gives you a different appreciation for a car,” he says. Meanwhile, excitement around the vehicles began building weeks ago, he says.
For the month preceding the cruise, people are parked and “kibbutzing” about, he notes. Like many people, he doesn’t take his car the day of the Dream Cruise but likes to go the week before. “People are plopped on lawn chairs, just like the day of the Dream Cruise,” he explains.
A Car Family
Ari Katz of West Bloomfield grew up with his late father, Steve, loving cars, sports car racing, open-wheel racing and more. His father bought a 1978 Datsun 280z new in 1978, and got married in 1981 so it’s been in the family longer than both him and his younger sister. “We’re definitely a car family,” he says. Today, Ari Katz attends car shows with his wife, Julie, and daughters Sadie, 8, and Libby, 5.
He’ll be at the Dream Cruise, where he says he’s looking forward to seeing some of his car buddies. He sees the Dream Cruise as a chance to appreciate the design and performance of the cars.
“I always look forward to the Dream Cruise because it’s a great place to see so many different cars, and it’s exciting,” he says. “Going down to the Dream Cruise brings back great memories that I and my sister, Michele Gershonowicz, have growing up with our dad’s 1978 Datsun 280z.”
Preserving the Datsun has expanded into an appreciation for other cars and car culture, he says. He has a second Z car, a 2009 370z he bought new that he enjoys racing at local autocross events.
“There’s something for everyone, and being able to appreciate what other people like and getting together with other car people, you might not have anything else in common except that you like cars and you have great cars and you meet some wonderful people.”
He’s also sharing that love of cars with both his family and the broader Jewish community. Katz participates in the Senior Dream Cruise at JSL to bring the cars to residents and can’t wait to see how his children’s passion for cars develops.
“They’re finding out what they like,” he says. “If you ask them who their favorite racecar driver is … it's their dad!”
The Woodward Dream Cruise is Aug. 19.
