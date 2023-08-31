Shaarey Zedek bus tour visits projects expected to energize and change the face of Motown.
Community leader Allan Nachman, a retired real estate attorney for 50 years, formerly developed industrial buildings in the Detroit area and lived with his wife, Joy, in Downtown’s Lafayette Park neighborhood. Like other longtime Detroit boosters, he was bothered to see the Motor City file for bankruptcy in July 2013 and urban decay set in with the loss of investment and re-
investment dollars.
“I thought that bringing the city back would never happen,” he said. “But I was wrong — totally wrong.”
Nachman gives the initial credit to Susan Mosey, the longtime executive director of Midtown Detroit Inc. (MDI), a nonprofit planning and economic development agency. “Sue shared with a group of us her plans for revitalizing Midtown. And it happened.”
Mosey and her group created “Midtown,” a rebranding of the Cass Corridor, a formerly derelict neighborhood located south of Wayne State University (WSU) and north of Downtown. Planners revitalized the area by facilitating the renewal of substantial buildings and adding useful new structures. New pocket parks have added green to the area. Entrepreneurs and others interested in urban living continue to be attracted to the neighborhood’s potential.
“Midtown was the ember that got the Downtown going,” according to Nachman, who added that Mosey started her work many years before Rocket Companies Chairman Dan Gilbert and his Bedrock commercial real estate services arm began buying and renovating a series of Downtown Detroit properties.
The renaissance of Detroit is an exciting story to Nachman, and one that he and Joy wanted members and friends of their Congregation Shaarey Zedek (CSZ) in Southfield to see for themselves. Already the underwriters of Coffee House, a CSZ program open to older adults (see page XX), the Nachmans sponsored a bus trip in July. A group of 57, including tour leadership, were brought face-to-face with several of the key real estate developers, planners and managers remaking Detroit.
Creating New Spaces in Corktown
The representatives, most of them Jewish, pointed out and shared in great detail the many multi-million-dollar developments their organizations and companies have brought to fruition; they also previewed their upcoming projects in or around Downtown Detroit.
Leading the tour was George Roberts, a real estate developer headquartered in Detroit and an active member of the Jewish community. Roberts, the managing principal, and Adam Kessler in 2019 co-founded Civic Companies, an organization Roberts described as “dedicated to building beautiful, sustainable and equitable communities.”
The Coffee House planners knew Roberts from his appearance as a panelist at their November program, “Return & Rebuild: The Renaissance of a New Detroit.” They were happy to invite Roberts back to share his insider knowledge.
Roberts said Civic Companies’ commitment is to “build walkable neighborhoods with zero displacement, creating spaces that preserve the past with function for modern use and adding to our city’s history of great design and public art.
“My company’s biggest project is developing the portfolio of properties owned by the late Joel Landy,” an early Cass Corridor preservationist and real estate developer, Roberts said. “We also have neighborhood projects taking place in (the Detroit neighborhoods of) Woodbridge, Corktown and North Corktown.”
Roberts said he is in the process of developing post-COVID office space in the historic Kaul Glove District in Corktown. Attainably priced townhomes in Woodbridge will rise on the site of a demolished gilded-age mansion and sustainable, high-quality apartments on vacant land.
At the first stop in Detroit, Roberts pointed out the site where Roxbury Group is building a hotel on the east side of Woodward. The space is next to the former WSU Bonstelle Theater, which will be repurposed. The building was an early home for Temple Beth El.
Midtown Detroit
During her talk, the aforementioned Mosey pointed out 14 environmentally low-impact “eco homes” that MDI developed and sold more than five years ago. Today, in partnership with Invest Detroit — an organization supporting regional business and real estate projects to ignite economic growth — Mosey’s group is working on a series of big-ticket developments along Selden Street. Among them, the former Jefferson School is being renovated “to provide creative office and social impact space for Detroit entrepreneurs,” she said.
MDI and its partners will be bringing new life to the former Chung’s restaurant, located in Detroit’s old Chinatown neighborhood. ACD is the owner and developer that will fully renovate the long-abandoned structure on Cass Avenue in anticipation of bringing in “a number of Asian chefs to open new restaurant concepts in the building,” Mosey said.
New Center Area
Andrew Sherman, senior manager of asset and business development at The Platform, spoke to the group about his company’s projects in the New Center area and Midtown. He led the redevelopment of the original Cadillac Sales and Service building, an Albert Kahn-designed property from 1920. Re-opened in 2019, the building at 6001 Cass boasts 110,000 square feet of office space and 25,000 square feet of first-floor retail space.
The Platform also transformed Chroma, a nine-story former industrial storage building, into an office and events space in Milwaukee Junction. The Detroit neighborhood was home to the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, where the Model-T was invented and first manufactured and then shipped everywhere on the nearby train line.
Milwaukee Junction has been “developed with new restaurants and bars — most notably Oak & Reel, Freya, Kiesling and Dragonfly — and added retail and residential apartments,” Sherman said. “In addition to our Chroma Building, we are also renovating a 1920s Albert Kahn Studebaker Sales and Service Building at 411 Piquette, attached to the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, into 161 loft apartments. They will open in Summer 2024.”
Another property, Woodward West, at Woodward and Stimson, will feature 204 modern apartments and such building amenities as “a fitness center, yoga studio, movie theater, office spaces, and rooftop deck and clubroom,” Sherman said.
A restaurant, specialty salon and bridal shop will open in the building’s retail space this fall.
Brush Park/Perennial Corktown
Seth Herkowitz, chief operating officer and a partner at Hunter Pasteur in Farmington Hills, came aboard the bus with company partner Brett Yuhasz, senior vice president of multifamily construction. Herkowitz discussed some of the Detroit-based projects under development by Hunter Pasteur. City Modern in historic Brush Park is a mixed-use development comprised of four renovated Victorian mansions and 20 new buildings, offering six distinct styles of housing. Hunter Pasteur oversaw the sales, construction and development of the 105 “for sale” townhouses and carriage homes at City Modern.
“In between projects nearing completion, under construction and in development, we will have invested $214 million in the Corktown neighborhood,” said Herkowitz, telling the group first about Perennial Corktown, a multi-family project. Hunter Pasteur, Oxford Capital Group and the Forbes Company are partners. The seven-story, 188-unit apartment building is scheduled to open in November 2023. Other components of the project are seven luxury three-bedroom townhomes and a three-story parking garage.
Perennial Corktown, Herkowitz said, offers “best-in-class design, which takes inspiration from the traditional brick industrial buildings of Corktown and merges with a contemporary esthetic.”
Residents will enjoy a full range of onsite amenities and year-round activities, and they and visitors will have access to more than 12,000 square feet of retail space. Perennial Corktown is located near the 227-room, seven-story Godfrey Hotel Detroit, at 1401 Michigan, another Hunter Pasteur development in partnership with Oxford Capital Group and the fifth Godfrey property nationally. It is set to open this month. Hunter Pasteur’s final project in Corktown is the Red Arrow Lofts. A former storage building will be turned into 28 apartments, with construction expected at year’s end.
Restoring Buildings to Their Former Glory
“We are blessed that developers in our area are not just ripping down the old buildings but restoring them to their prior glory,” said Nachman, adding that he “especially liked seeing what’s going on at the old Michigan Central train station. The imposing building in Corktown was “decrepit and could have been taken down many times.”
When Ford Motor Company bought the station and the adjoining Book Depository in 2018, the automotive manufacturer envisioned creating a futuristic mobility innovation hub. It would be a platform for “engineers, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, researchers, artists and community members to solve the world’s most pressing issues surrounding mobility,” said Sean White, Michigan Central’s director of strategy. Josh Sirefman is the CEO.
Open since 2022, the Book Depository is host to more than 40 companies and 150 members “creating and scaling new technologies and solutions,” White said. Among the tenants is a satellite office of Electeon, headquartered in Tel Aviv. “Electeon is a leading Israeli company working on technology for wireless-charging solutions in electric vehicles,” he said. When the Michigan Central Station’s $740-million renovation is completed, anticipated for summer 2024, the first level will offer retail stores, restaurants, coffee shops and a Michigan Central Station history lounge. Upstairs will be office space for Ford employees and other tenants.
A Jewish Hub in the City
Prior to a lunch break in Capitol Park, the bus stopped on Griswold Street to give riders a look at the newly renovated Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue (IADS). An immediately noticeable change is the street-level windows. Roberts, an IADS member, is co-chair of the building’s renovation committee in addition to being on the capital campaign committee.
“The renovation of the Downtown Synagogue is an extension of the projects Civic pursues in our business,” he said. “We’re thrilled to get to do a project like this as volunteers for the Jewish community.” The public grand opening of IADS took place on Aug. 27 (See last week’s cover story).
Bedrock in Action
Before the bus returned to Southfield, Andrew Leber, vice president of hospitality for Bedrock, addressed the group inside the dazzling Book Tower skyscraper. Located at 1265 Washington Blvd., the Book Tower once was a prime focus of “ruin porn” photography. After viewing it with the others, Nachman said his impression is that “the building is in as good a shape now as it was when it was new.”
Acquired by Bedrock in 2015, the revitalization of the 486,760-square-foot Book Tower (opened in 1926) is considered “one of the most significant historic rehabilitation projects ever undertaken in Detroit,” Leber said. The award-winning New York-based architecture firm ODA leads the continuing historic renovation and interior design of Book Tower. Morris Adjmi Architects designed the custom furniture for the ROOST apartment residential units at Book Tower, where the studios, and one- and two-bedrooms units already are being leased.
ROOST Detroit at Book Tower, Leber explained, is one component of the overall Book Tower development, featuring an additional 229 residential units (managed separately from ROOST), 52,000 square feet of retail and office space, two restaurants designed by Philadelphia-based Stokes Architecture, a hotel lobby bar and lounge, a bread and pastry bakery, and a rooftop event space with sweeping views of the city.
To get everything accomplished, Leber said Bedrock injected nearly $40 million dollars into the building’s historical renovation. “Our company brought in a couple of firms to restore the building’s original rotunda,” he said, directing eyes to an intricate, stained-glass design on the ceiling.
Several on the tour shared later how uplifting they found the day. They learned how every new or announced project is contributing to changing the trajectory of Detroit, a grand old city that many always felt was worth saving.
“I enjoyed presenting information to these older adults, excited about the future,” Roberts said.
That seemed only natural for participants like Sharon Alterman. “We have our heart in the city, where most of us grew up,” she said. “We wanted to see all the amazing things happening in Downtown Detroit.”
“We had so many great folks who presented,” Roberts added. “I was grateful to these very busy people for making the time to do that. I thank them for being right on time to step on the bus to speak to the tour participants.”
“The passion and dedication of these young developers is so gratifying,” Alterman said. It gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling.”
Jewish Presenters
GEORGE ROBERTS
Home: Downtown Detroit
Family: Wife, Sarah; daughter, Eden, and dog, Shakshuka
Education: Graduate certificate in real estate development, University of Michigan
Jewish community affiliations: NEXTGen Detroit immediate past president and board of governors’ member, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit; Downtown Synagogue member and activist (see article); JARC board member; National Young Leadership Cabinet; DIA Founders Junior Council
Personal interests: Committed urbanist, public space lover and dedicated-but-inexperienced cyclist
ANDREW SHERMAN
Home: West Bloomfield
Family: Wife, Allie, and children, Bo, 6; Maude, 5; Zeke, 3, and Hank, 2, and dog, Sasha
Education: Bachelor’s, University of Pennsylvania; Master’s, Walsh College
Jewish communal involvements: Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation trustee; University of Michigan Hillel Board of Trustees; Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit National Young Leadership Cabinet member
Personal interests: Hockey, golf and pickleball; raising his children; giving back to the community
SETH HERKOWITZ
Home: West Bloomfield
Education: Bachelor’s, University of Michigan; JD, Chicago-Kent College of Law
ANDREW LEBER
Home: Bloomfield Hills
Family: Wife, Lindsey, and children, Sydney, 11; Zachary and Zoe, both 9, and Bailey, 6
Education: Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.
Jewish communal involvements: Temple Israel board member; Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit activist
Personal interests: Traveling, playing golf and coaching his son’s travel baseball team
