The Jewish Community Center — now known as ‘The J’ — acts as a platform for Jewish life no matter where people are.
Ellen Nussbaum Bouchard of West Bloomfield was thrilled when JLearn classes went online.
A medical speech language pathologist who owns a rehab company, she was rarely able to attend classes in person because she was out working all day. The pandemic brought with it teletherapy, and her world opened up, she says. “I could take classes I could never do before,” she says. “Now they were on Zoom.”
Today, she’s signed up for “a million classes,” she says, and she has access to amazing teachers and peers with shared interests.“There’s so much opportunity to grow and learn,” she says. “It amazes me how much the teachers know and how much I have never learned.”
In JLearn and beyond, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit is expanding its reach and rebranding to connect with more area Jews wherever they may be. Rather than focusing on a building footprint, “The J,” as it’s now called, is offering opportunities for anyone interested in social and educational programs, cultural programs, prenatal programs, camp programs, early childhood programs, adult Jewish seminars, book fairs and film festivals to plug in.
“The JCC is a platform for Jewish life that invites all sectors of the community to participate,” says Brian D. Siegel, chief executive officer. “We’re involved in a complete paradigm shift about not the, ‘why the JCC exists’ — the JCC has existed and continues to exist to strengthen Jewish community in Detroit — but how it fulfills its mission has changed.”
Instead of the idea being to provide a safe space or real estate as a vehicle for building Jewish community in a world that didn’t feel safe, they’re shifting to a more program-focused model, he says.
“The ‘how we build Jewish community’ is by creating and oftentimes collaborating with others to provide Jewish connective programming,” he explains. “We’re doing it by being a platform for excellent Jewish programming — building, collaborating and innovating on our existing base, which already engages over 50 percent of the community on an annual basis, far more than any other institution.”
Leadership had a 20-year plan in mind, but the pandemic accelerated their plans to pivot as an organization, Siegel says, including bringing their footprint down to 140,000 square feet from 440,000.
“We are realigning ourselves with resources to have the maximum impact,” he explains.
They made tough decisions to close the health club and the Oak Park JCC. “We are aggressively moving forward on a plan to deliver on building Jewish community in a new way, but that doesn’t mean these changes aren’t heartbreaking for people, because they are,” Siegel adds.
The J’s physical presence is being reimagined to be more agile as the Jewish community spreads out. Plans are underway to add 8,000-10,000 square feet at a new location on Woodward in Berkley, set to open in 2025, in a project called Off Center. It’s also set to have space in the Downtown Synagogue, according to The J’s leadership.
Part of the change is also about helping orient community members so they recognize the culture and education programming, senior programming, programs for children and families, and recreation opportunities that fall under The J, says Sarah Allyn, chief operating officer. “You can find it all under the umbrella of The J. You don’t have to go searching to find something that will connect you or your family,” she says. “If you’re looking to feel more connected to yourself, to your Judaism, to your community, we have something for you.”
The Berman Theater, Janice Charach Gallery, Pitt Early Childhood Center, day camp, pool and many sports will still operate out of the West Bloomfield J. But with the Jewish community geographically shifting south and east, according to the 2018 Detroit Jewish Population Study, Allyn says she’s excited to amplify the message that there’s J programming throughout Metro Detroit.
“We still have lots of opportunities to engage at Maple and Drake,” she says. “But if driving to Maple and Drake is a barrier for you, no problem. You can still actively engage in everything The J has to offer.”
Innovative Programming
Meanwhile, legacy programs such as the book fair, film festival and JBaby will keep innovating, she says. Events and programs can be found on the JLive platform, which is managed in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. A new website for The J is expected this winter, which Allyn says will be easy to navigate. “There’s a new logo, a new tagline, a new look, a new feel,” she says. “I hope people are so excited to jump in with us, to find the programming that speaks to them.”
Stephanie Lucker of Detroit grew up taking part in programs at the JCC in West Bloomfield. “It was very much about the physical space of the JCC, which was convenient because my family lived less than a mile away,” she says. “Now, as the Jewish community has moved and interests have changed, I think I look at it as more about the programming.”
She attends The J’s family programming with her husband, Spencer, and 2-year-old twins Avi and Mila, most recently taking part in The J-sponsored Sharing Shabbat program that had families hosting each other around their neighborhoods for Shabbat meals.
“I think it’s so cool that they are looking for ways to connect with families where they are physically and where they are with their Jewish identity,” she says. “I think they do a nice job in trying to be present where families are spending their time.”
Adam Kessler, president of The J’s executive board of directors, says The J serves as a nucleus and foundation for broader Jewish involvement. “Our goal is not to push one thing on anyone. It’s to make sure you have the outlet to have that connection in your life however you want.”
The Birmingham resident says he’s inspired by how The J helped create community for his family when his wife, Hannah, moved to Metro Detroit. “We started in the JBaby class, and so for us, that was a tremendous opportunity,” he says. Now his oldest daughter is almost 6, and the community of families they met in JBaby still stands strong. His wife has built an amazing network of friends, he says, and wants to stay rooted in Detroit. “The class allowed all of those expecting parents to have a community they could lean on.”
The idea is to make sure The J can reach everyone, he explains. “It all starts with a spark, and so whether you get a spark through JBaby or PJ Library or Maccabi Games, The J is really at the center of providing that spark for whatever you need to help fuel your Jewish connection.”
The J is focused on helping people build personal connections, he emphasizes, which means everything from grandparents meeting others through The J’s grandparent initiative to individuals meeting at an event and deciding to start a running club or picking up a game of pickleball.
“We’re building something remarkably relevant now that will be a resource for my kids,” he says. “I’m excited we can continue to build on an historic organization and continue to evolve it in a manner that is not just relevant to people but that is also coming to them.”
Samantha Foon, vice president of family programming for The J, says she’s energized to be part of The J’s rebrand. “It’s a really big deal for our community,” says Foon, who grew up in West Bloomfield and now lives in Bloomfield Hills with her husband, Michael, and 6-year-old twins Riley and Easton. “I’m really excited about The J’s outlook on how Jewish community is changing.”
She says The J’s new tagline, “Find your Jewish Center,” is meaningful because it’s a nod to the ways The J is flexibly allowing individuals to discover relevant communities and explore Jewish identity.
“There’s so much diversity here,” she says. “The J is trying to meet the needs of all those different groups.”
