JARC hosted its annual “Flower-a-Thon,” a multi-day volunteer effort that brings vibrancy and joy to the outdoor spaces of the nonprofit’s group homes through planting annual flowers. Hosted by JARC, an organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit, the event welcomed 67 volunteers over six days.
A total of 50 flats of flowers, donated by Great Lakes Landscaping and Design, were planted around 10 of JARC’s group homes. Volunteers also pulled weeds and added mulch to the flower beds. This yearly tradition is always a great way to kick off the summer, and the flower gardens are appreciated daily by everyone living in the homes.
If you are interested in learning about upcoming opportunities to volunteer with JARC, contact Jessica Tierney at Jessicatierney@jarc.org or (248) 940-2607.
Photos courtesy of JARC
