Jewish Senior Life hosted its 30th annual 8 Over 80 fundraising event on Sunday, May 21, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield. Each year, the nonprofit honors eight individuals in the Metro Detroit community who are over 80 and have demonstrated dedication throughout their lifetimes to the Jewish value of tikkun olam — repairing the world.

The celebration was emceed by Alan Muskovitz and spotlighted this year’s honorees, who included Jim August, Barbara Cohen, Dennis Frank, Roslyn Garber, Dr. Richard Krugel, Phyllis Lewkowicz, Janet Pont and Ellie Slovis.

Over the past 29 years, Jewish Senior Life has honored 238 older adults with the Tikkun Olam Award.

This year’s gala luncheon attracted more than 400 attendees and raised nearly $500,000 to benefit the Quality of Life Fund at Jewish Senior Life, which provides subsidies for residents in need and sponsors unique programs, engaging activities, and a host of services for all residents on two campuses in West Bloomfield and Oak Park.

To learn more about Jewish Senior Life or to make a donation to the Quality of Life Fund, visit jslmi.org.