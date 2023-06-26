8 Over 80 guests walked the red carpet on their way into the event, past cutouts of the honorees 2.jpg

All 8 Over 80 honorees were accompanied by their Frankel Jewish Academy student escorts. (Brett Mountain)

Over the past 29 years, Jewish Senior Life has honored 238 older adults with the Tikkun Olam Award.

Jewish Senior Life hosted its 30th annual 8 Over 80 fundraising event on Sunday, May 21, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield. Each year, the nonprofit honors eight individuals in the Metro Detroit community who are over 80 and have demonstrated dedication throughout their lifetimes to the Jewish value of tikkun olam — repairing the world.

8 Over 80 honoree Janet Pont and Jewish Frankel Academy student Maddie Charnas.jpg

Honoree Janet Pont and FJA student Maddie Charnas. (Brett Mountain)
8 Over 80 honoree Roslyn Garber and Jewish Frankel Academy Student Ryan Schmeltz on the red carpet together.jpg

Honoree Roslyn Garber and FJA student Ryan Schmeltz. (Brett Mountain)

The celebration was emceed by Alan Muskovitz and spotlighted this year’s honorees, who included Jim August, Barbara Cohen, Dennis Frank, Roslyn Garber, Dr. Richard Krugel, Phyllis Lewkowicz, Janet Pont and Ellie Slovis.

8 Over 80 honoree Barbara Cohen is escorted to her seat by Jewish Frankel Academy student Eliyah Fradkin.jpg

Honoree Barbara Cohen is escorted to her seat by Frankel Jewish Academy student Eliyah Fradkin. (Brett Mountain)
8 Over 80 honoree Dennis Frank with Jewish Frankel Academy student Harrison Shaevsky.jpg

FJA student Harrison Shaevsky and honoree Dennis Frank. (Brett Mountain)
8 Over 80 honoree Dr. Richard Krugel alongside Jewish Frankel Academy student Anthony Carson.jpg

Honoree Phyllis Lewkowicz with FJA student Rozie Aronov. (Brett Mountain)

Over the past 29 years, Jewish Senior Life has honored 238 older adults with the Tikkun Olam Award.

8 Over 80 honoree Ellie Slovis with Jewish Frankel Academy student Cami Katzen.jpg

Honoree Ellie Slovis and FJA student Cami Katzen. (Brett Mountain)
8 Over 80 honoree Jim August and Jewish Frankel Academy student Rebecca Rabin walk to their seats.jpg

Honoree Jim August and FJA student Rebecca Rabin. (Brett Mountain)
8 Over 80 honoree Phyllis Lewkowicz with her Jewish Frankel Academy student escort Rozie Aronov.jpg

Honoree Phyllis Lewkowicz with FJA student Rozie Aronov. (Brett Mountain)

This year’s gala luncheon attracted more than 400 attendees and raised nearly $500,000 to benefit the Quality of Life Fund at Jewish Senior Life, which provides subsidies for residents in need and sponsors unique programs, engaging activities, and a host of services for all residents on two campuses in West Bloomfield and Oak Park.

To learn more about Jewish Senior Life or to make a donation to the Quality of Life Fund, visit jslmi.org.

Support the Detroit Jewish News

Make a tax deductible donation here to keep our content available for everyone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.