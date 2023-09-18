“Education is the cornerstone of Jewish culture and tradition, which is why FIDF’s IMPACT! Scholarship Program is so meaningful.”
More than 300 women gathered on Aug. 2 for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Michigan Chapter “Women of Valor” Luncheon at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield to raise funds for college scholarships for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) veterans.
The event, co-chaired by Pam Bloom and Elaine Robins, was held in support of FIDF’s IMPACT! Scholarship Program, which grants four-year academic scholarships to IDF combat and combat-support soldiers from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds. The program also provides funds to cover soldiers’ living expenses while they study and gives them the unique benefit of direct contact with their FIDF sponsors.
FIDF honored Susie Pappas for her tireless commitment to FIDF and support of IDF’s brave soldiers. Susie shared her passion for the IMPACT! Scholarship Program and how meeting two of her scholarship recipients was the highlight of her most recent trip to Israel.
A special moment occurred during the program when former IDF Soldier Tomer Benhaim Beliti, an IMPACT! Scholarship recipient, personally thanked Susie and Norm Pappas for sponsoring her college education. “Your support has changed my life in immeasurable ways. You have not only provided me with an education but have allowed me to become the best version of myself,” she said.
The women were captivated by guest speaker Nancy Spielberg, an award-winning producer and passionate advocate for films on the Jewish experience. An accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist, Spielberg shifted her focus to producing films a decade ago and is the founder of Jewish Story Partners, a film fund for stories reflecting the diversity of Jewish life and promoting dialogue and understanding.
“Education is the cornerstone of Jewish culture and tradition, which is why FIDF’s IMPACT! Scholarship Program is so meaningful,” said FIDF Michigan Director Paula Lebowitz.
Since the program’s inception in 2002, FIDF has funded more than 19,300 four-year, financial need-based scholarships to Israeli combat and combat-support veterans pursuing higher education at more than 90 institutions in Israel. More than 4,100 students are receiving IMPACT Scholarships this year.
For more information, call the Michigan FIDF Office at (248) 926-4110.
