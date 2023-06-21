Presenting sponsors of Frame of Mind 2023 Barbara and Michael Kratchman.jpg

Presenting sponsors of Frame of Mind 2023 Barbara and Michael Kratchman. (Jeff Aisen)

 Jeff Aisen

The event featured the talents of 70 participants in the program, which provides art and music enrichment activities for people with intellectual disabilities and serious mental illnesses.

Gesher Human Services’ fourth Annual Frame of Mind Benefit and Arts Showcase, held on May 21 at The Eastern in Detroit, was both enjoyable and successful, raising approximately $85,000 for the nonprofit’s Creative Expressions program.

Chief Advancement Officer Eric Adelman (right) with Lita Zemmol.JPG

Gesher Chief Advancement Officer Eric Adelman with Lita Zemmol. (Jeff Aisen)
Gesher Human Services Board Chair Kristen Gross with her husband Carl Gross.JPG

Gesher Human Services Board Chair Kristen Gross (right) and her husband, Carl Gross. (Jeff Aisen)

Beautiful singing and instrumental performances, accompanied by musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Opera, provided entertainment to the 200 attendees. Paintings, sculptures and other forms of art produced by participants were displayed at the venue for sale.

Drum circle with Sundance DiDomenico (left) and Solair DiDomenico.JPG

Drum circle with Sundance DiDomenico (left) and Solair DiDomenico. (Jeff Aisen)
Craig Nowak, head of Creative Expressions, with Michael Bresee, Director of Community Arts Partners at CCS.JPG

Craig Nowak, head of Creative Expressions, with Michael Bresee, director of Community Arts Partners at CCS. (Jeff Aisen)

“Our program participants were so proud to display their creativity through art and music,” said Gesher Human Services CEO Paul Blatt. “We are so grateful to our sponsors, the attendees and our professional music and art partners for making this event possible every year and for allowing the Creative Expressions program to thrive and provide so much meaning to the lives of our members.”

Gesher CEO Paul Blatt introducing the event.JPG

Gesher Human Services CEO Paul Blatt. (Jeff Aisen)

For more, contact www.geshermi.org.

