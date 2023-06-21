The event featured the talents of 70 participants in the program, which provides art and music enrichment activities for people with intellectual disabilities and serious mental illnesses.

Gesher Human Services’ fourth Annual Frame of Mind Benefit and Arts Showcase, held on May 21 at The Eastern in Detroit, was both enjoyable and successful, raising approximately $85,000 for the nonprofit’s Creative Expressions program.

The event featured the talents of 70 participants in the program, which provides art and music enrichment activities for people with intellectual disabilities and serious mental illnesses. Beautiful singing and instrumental performances, accompanied by musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Opera, provided entertainment to the 200 attendees. Paintings, sculptures and other forms of art produced by participants were displayed at the venue for sale.

“Our program participants were so proud to display their creativity through art and music,” said Gesher Human Services CEO Paul Blatt. “We are so grateful to our sponsors, the attendees and our professional music and art partners for making this event possible every year and for allowing the Creative Expressions program to thrive and provide so much meaning to the lives of our members.”

For more, contact www.geshermi.org.