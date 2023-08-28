“We were blown away by the support of local golfers."
Gesher Human Services’ annual Lois Zussman Golf Classic, which raises funds to support the Lois and Milton Y. Zussman Ac-tivity Center in Southfield for adults living with mental illness, raised a record-breaking amount this year.
With 180 participants and attendees enjoying the golf activities and evening reception, dinner and auction, held at Franklin Hills Country Club, approximately $250,000 was raised. Last year’s event raised just over $200,000 for the center, which is also known as Clubhouse.
“We were blown away by the support of local golfers for this important fundraiser, which helps some of the most vulnerable in our community lead meaningful and fulfilling lives by attending Clubhouse,” said CEO of Gesher Human Services Paul Blatt.
For more information go to geshermi.org/golfclassic.
