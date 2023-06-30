A celebration of 111 years of hope and healing.

The weather could not have been more perfect for Hadassah Greater Detroit’s “Garden of Healing” party on May 31. The event celebrated Hadassah’s 111 years of hope and healing. More than 100 guests mingled and dined in Joan and Bob Epstein’s picturesque gardens. The evening was generously underwritten by the event co-chairs Joan and Bob Epstein, and Nancy and Larry Bluth. Both Joan Epstein and Nancy Bluth are Hadassah Greater Detroit past presidents.

Hadassah’s goal for the evening was to raise $75,000 in honor of Israel’s 75th anniversary. Money raised from the event will go toward a Pediatric Patient Room in the Helmsley Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit in the Sharett Institute of Oncology at Hadassah Medical Center.

Guests heard about the latest medical advancements in pediatric pulmonology and sleep apnea from featured speaker Dr. Alex Gileles-Hillel of Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem. Carol Ann Schwartz, former National Secretary of Hadassah and current Speakers Bureau chair, hosted the Q&A session.

PHOTOS BY:

Julie Smith Yolles