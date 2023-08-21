Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of The Zekelman Holocaust Center, said it was a privilege to host the ceremony.
Twenty-three new United States citizens representing 18 countries worldwide accepted the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship at a naturalization ceremony held at The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills on Friday, July 21.
Judge Bernard Friedman of the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan, a staunch supporter of The HC who often brings law enforcement professionals for tours and trainings, administered the Oath of Allegiance to the new citizens, many of whom were accompanied by family and friends.
In welcoming the new citizens, he acknowledged the difficult journey immigrants often make when coming to the U.S., and he celebrated their role in enriching American democracy. “I encourage each of you to exercise your right to vote, and to use your voice to speak out against injustice,” he told them.
Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of The Zekelman Holocaust Center, said it was a privilege to host the ceremony. Just as the immigrants who built The HC to memorialize their history and shape a community for generations strengthened American society, so, too, do new immigrants. “As you become U.S. citizens,” he told the group, “cherish your personal histories while you participate in our democracy. Your actions will help create a better world, one where we take responsibility for one another, one in which we strive to perfect our union.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.