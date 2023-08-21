The HC Hosts Naturalization Ceremony

Twenty-three people took the oath of citizenship at The Zekelman Holocaust Center.

Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of The Zekelman Holocaust Center, said it was a privilege to host the ceremony.

Twenty-three new United States citizens representing 18 countries worldwide accepted the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship at a naturalization ceremony held at The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills on Friday, July 21.

New citizens take part in the naturalization ceremony.

Judge Bernard Friedman of the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan, a staunch supporter of The HC who often brings law enforcement professionals for tours and trainings, administered the Oath of Allegiance to the new citizens, many of whom were accompanied by family and friends.

Judge Bernard Friedman administers the oath to new citizens.

In welcoming the new citizens, he acknowledged the difficult journey immigrants often make when coming to the U.S., and he celebrated their role in enriching American democracy. “I encourage each of you to exercise your right to vote, and to use your voice to speak out against injustice,” he told them.

A child plays with an American flag at the naturalization ceremony.
Ruth Bergman and Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld of The Zekelman Holocaust Center with Judge Bernard Friedman

Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of The Zekelman Holocaust Center, said it was a privilege to host the ceremony. Just as the immigrants who built The HC to memorialize their history and shape a community for generations strengthened American society, so, too, do new immigrants. “As you become U.S. citizens,” he told the group, “cherish your personal histories while you participate in our democracy. Your actions will help create a better world, one where we take responsibility for one another, one in which we strive to perfect our union.”

