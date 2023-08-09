The event also marked 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, with both countries being examples of democracy and pluralism.
Statehood came for India and for Israel 75 years ago and, to mark the milestone, three Metro Detroit organizations gathered July 16 to celebrate at Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy. The event included delicious food, musical performances and speeches from dignitaries — all representing each country.
More than 200 attendees, a mix from Detroit’s dynamic Jewish and Indian communities, connected over appetizers before settling to hear from dignitaries, including Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen and Consul General of India to the Midwest Somnath Ghosh. Other officials present included regional consul generals of Mexico, Japan and Korea, and other representatives from local government.
“It’s been an honor to speak in Detroit about the strong trilateral alliance between India, Israel and the United States,” Cohen said. “This flourishing friendship that our countries share is also apparent between the Jewish and Indian communities in Detroit. We will continue to cultivate this relationship and create new endeavors that will bring us even closer, relationships that will not only benefit our countries, but our respective regions as well.”
The event also marked 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, with both countries being examples of democracy and pluralism.
Ghosh mentioned historic connections to Judaism in India going back 2,000 years, adding that antisemitism is not known in his country. He spoke of the strategic partnership between India and Israel and called it “a very important partnership for modern times.”
The event was hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, the Hindu Community Relations Council and South Asian American Voices for Impact.
