Maureen and Sheryl, who are served by JARC, paint rocks with Farber students.jpg

Maureen and Sheryl, who are served by JARC, paint rocks with the Farber students.

For the second consecutive year, the people JARC serves and students from Farber Hebrew Day School gathered for a field day to connect and enjoy some outside activities.

Twelve people served by JARC, a Bloomfield Township-based nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities, were joined by 15 students from Farber Hebrew Day School for an afternoon full of fun.

Michelle and Glen, two people served by JARC, play beach ball catch with a student.jpg

Michelle and Glen, two people served by JARC, play beach ball catch with a student.
Michelle, a person served by JARC, enjoys bowling during the field day.jpg

Michelle, a person served by JARC, enjoys bowling during the field day.

Photography Courtesy of JARC

