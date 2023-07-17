For the second consecutive year, the people JARC serves and students from Farber Hebrew Day School gathered for a field day to connect and enjoy some outside activities.
Twelve people served by JARC, a Bloomfield Township-based nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities, were joined by 15 students from Farber Hebrew Day School for an afternoon full of fun.
Photography Courtesy of JARC
