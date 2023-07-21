Carrie and Steve, who are served by JARC, mark their Bingo cards together.JPG

Carrie and Steve, who are served by JARC, play bingo.

A recent lively, in-person Bingo event at Temple Beth El attracted 49 people JARC serves.

The people served by JARC, a Bloomfield Township based nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities, enjoy a variety of life-enriching activities with each other and the larger community, and a recurring favorite activity that is always sure to bring smiles to their faces is playing Bingo.

Jeff, a person served by JARC, is all smiles as he plays each game of Bingo.JPG

Jeff, a person served by JARC, is all smiles as he plays each game of Bingo
Jonathan A, a person served by JARC, shows off his Bingo prize.JPG

Jonathan A, a person served by JARC, shows off his Bingo prize

PHOTOGRAPHY Courtesy of JARC

