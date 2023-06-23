All proceeds from the Sills Classic benefit youth programming at the JCC.

On Monday, May 22, the JCC hosted the 29th Dr. Larry D. Sills Memorial Golf Classic and Dinner at Knollwood Country Club. This year, the JCC was proud to honor Hannah and Adam Kessler in recognition of their extraordinary dedication to family programming at the JCC.

Hannah and Adam’s involvement at the JCC began in 2017 when they enrolled in JBaby. This led to many close friendships and was a major influence on their lives. Since then, the Kesslers have both served on the Board of Directors.

All proceeds from the Sills Classic benefit youth programming at the JCC. This year’s event will help provide more than 300 weeks of JCC Day Camp, Pitt Child Development Center and special needs youth program scholarships to children.

The JCC thanks all its sponsors, donors and participants for contributing to the success of this year’s event and for supporting transformational youth programs in our community.

Visit thejdetroit.org to learn how you can get involved in programs with the JCC.