The evening included an open bar, strolling dinner and a dessert bar.

The Jewish Community Relations Council/ AJC honored Andy Doctoroff last month at its annual Bridge Builders dinner. A crowd of nearly 300 gathered in Herman Hall at Temple Israel to support Doctoroff, a figurative and literal bridge builder. He is Michigan’s point-person for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Doctoroff moderated a bipartisan panel at the event, interviewing Rep. Peter Meijer and former Gov. James Blanchard. Former Gov. Rick Snyder presented the award to Doctoroff, and Canadian Consul General of Canada in Detroit Colin Bird spoke on the positive relationship the two countries enjoy.

Doctoroff’s family was in attendance — a proud moment for his wife, Stacy, their children and his two brothers.

“The evening was everything that Stacy and I could have possibly hoped for — and more,” Doctoroff said. “The speeches and panel discussion with Gov. Blanchard and Rep. Meijer all communicated our core belief that relationships matter more than anything else, and, when we build and nurture them, we are still capable of achieving great things.”

JCRC/AJC executive director Rabbi Asher Lopatin was delighted to be honoring Doctoroff.

“Andy has been an exemplary leader for JCRC/AJC for decades — first as president of AJC, then continuing his work as an involved past president, and building a literal and figurative bridge between communities and countries,” Lopatin said.

“Andy continues to inspire us in our work at JCRC/AJC to reach out beyond our own community and reap the rewards of new relationships and deepening partnerships.”

The event was co-chaired by Stacy Doctoroff and Sherri Ketai, and the presenting sponsors were Dan and Alisa Doctoroff.

Sam Dubin is JCRC/AJC Assistant Director/ Director of Media Relations.