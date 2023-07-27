Father Patrick Desbois and Perry Ohren.jpg

Fr. Patrick Desbois and Perry Ohren

Keynote speaker Fr. Patrick Desbois, a Roman Catholic priest, kept an audience of almost 400 community members riveted to his every word.

Jewish Family Service’s annual Spotlight event was held on May 24 at Temple Israel where the agency’s work with more than 600 Holocaust survivors was highlighted. Keynote speaker Fr. Patrick Desbois, a Roman Catholic priest, kept an audience of almost 400 community members riveted to his every word.

Larry and Andi Wolfe

Fr. Desbois shared in haunting detail his experience discovering the location of more than 2,900 killing sites and documenting more than 7,000 witness testimonies to the war crimes of the Nazi death squads. Although it was difficult to hear some of the specific accounts, those in attendance were impressed by his presentation and his work with Yahad-In Unum, his nonprofit organization dedicated to providing documented proof of crimes against humanity.

The Orley family

After his presentation, Fr. Desbois answered questions moderated by JFS CEO Perry Ohren.

One participant who attended with her adult daughter remarked, “It was truly an overall humbling presentation that left both of us talking and thinking.”

Event chairs Helen and Marty Katz
Paul and Jennifer Silverman

Fr. Desbois was on hand after the event to sign copies of several of his books and greet guests.

An attendee gets his book signed by Fr. Desbois.

Thanks to support from event chairs Helen and Martin Katz, JFS raised over $375,000, which will go toward providing much needed services to the more than 15,000 people who seek help from JFS each year. Jewish Family Service would like to thank the generous donors, foundations and supporters who contributed to this event and to the agency year-round to ensure that those in our community do not face life’s challenges alone.

To learn more about Jewish Family Service and how you can get involved, visit jfsdetroit.org. For more photos from this event and a list of sponsors, visit jfsspotlightevent.org.

