Tour participants look forward to another Jewish history trip to northern Michigan in early October.
The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan (JHSM) transported a busload of enthusiastic Metro Detroiters to Bay City on a beautiful, sunny Sunday at the end of June.
The group included one of two rabbis who share duties at the Bay City synagogue, Rabbi Dorit Edut, and several Detroiters with ties to the Bay City or Saginaw Jewish communities. They were joined by other observers interested in the Jewish history of Michigan outside of Detroit.
Rabbi Ari Witkin shares duties with Rabbi Edut at Bay City’s Temple Beth Israel.
The Bay City community members hosted the bus participants with a tour, a history lesson of the area and some joined the group for lunch.
The first stop on the tour was the “Hebrew Cemetery” in Bay City. Participants were amazed by the size of the burial grounds, which hold 800 gravesites. Many Jews followed the lumber industry servicing lumbermen and the growing new community as peddlers and small business owners in the late 1880s.
One of those Jewish families was the Himelhoch family, including three brothers. The tour made a stop at the Himelhoch Victorian home, which is now a bed and breakfast. One of the Himelhoch brothers left Bay City to establish the well-known Himelhoch Department Store in Detroit.
The tour went by the Palestine Colony at Bad Axe, an experimental agricultural community from 1890 that lasted about 10 years; some of the Jews from Bad Axe remained in the area for decades.
Tour participants look forward to another Jewish history trip to northern Michigan in early October.
Hilary Duberstein, JHSM program director, arranged the Bay City tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.