The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan held its annual meeting on June 4 at Congregation Beth Ahm. It was a fine affair, with 150 members and friends in attendance.

The program featured the JHSM President’s Address by Jeannie Weiner and a report from JHSM Executive Director Dr. Catherine Cangany. Both reported great progress over the past year; Cangany noted that the JHSM five-year goals were met a year early.

The highlight of the meeting was the award ceremony. Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Murphy received the Rabbi Emanuel Applebaum Award; Michael G. Smith was named the Outstanding Producer of Historical Knowledge; and Elayne Gross received the Outstanding Volunteer Award (note: Elayne has also been very generous to the Detroit Jewish News, allowing us to use her great photos on many occasions).

The Outstanding Ambassadors Award went to the collective efforts of the DIA Jewish Connections Tour docents: Barbara Cohn (co-director), Sue Kalisky (co-director), Ron Elkus, Gail Fisher, Anne Klisman, Linda Minns, Nancy Raimi, Carolyn Tisdale and Rochelle Upfal.

The Leonard N. Simons History-Maker Award is the JHSM’s most prestigious honor. This year’s honor went to Dr. Howard Lupovitch, professor at Wayne State University and director of the University’s Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies. Dr. Lupovitch specializes in modern Jewish history and recently completed a history of the Jews of Budapest, Hungary. He is currently writing histories of both the Neolog movement (Hungarian Jewry’s progressive wing) and Detroit’s Jewish community after 1967, which will fill a large gap in the historical literature of Jewish Detroit.

Mazel tov to the JHSM and all the award winners!