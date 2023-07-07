Jewish Senior Life hosted a Memorial Day tribute event on Friday, May 26, at Meer Apartments to honor veteran residents.

The event, which was attended by 40 Meer residents, honored 11 veterans who served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, National Guard and in Israel.

The patriotic event began with residents singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by a speech given by Brigadier General Don Schenk from the Jewish War Veterans. West Bloomfield Township Clerk Debbie Binder and Treasurer Teri Weingarden also attended the event to pay tribute to the veterans. The program consisted of readings and poems including “In Flanders Fields” and “A War Widow,” which were read by the Meer residents.

The veterans spoke about their experiences and expressed gratitude for those who rescued them. Each veteran was honored for their sacrifices. The residents appreciated being able to commemorate all the veterans on this solemn occasion.