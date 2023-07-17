Director of Residential Marketing and Community Relations Tracey Proghovnick shares the amenities and options offered in Jewish Senior Life's communities.jpg

Director of Residential Marketing and Community Relations Tracey Proghovnick shares the amenities and options offered by Jewish Senior Life.

The goal of the event was to empower attendees to be able to make informed decisions for their own retirement.

Jewish Senior Life recently hosted a free-to-the-community educational event to help seniors and their families understand the choices available to them for retirement and what to consider as they begin planning for the future.      

Jewish Senior Life CEO Nancy Heinrich, President of Meer Resident Council Nancy Kalef, and Executive Director of Development Jo Rosen.jpg

JSL CEO Nancy Heinrich, President of Meer Resident Council Nancy Kalef and Executive Director of Development Jo Rosen

Senior living experts Robin Heppler and Will Kieffer, both from Tandem Senior Living Advisors, discussed five common myths about retirement living options and answered questions from attendees.

The goal of the event was to empower attendees to be able to make informed decisions for their own retirement. Robin and Will urged participants to ask themselves the question: “What role do I want to play in my retirement story?” stressing the importance for individuals to plan ahead so they know the options for their retirement living decisions by considering what will be important to them in their next chapter.

Senior living expert Robin Heppler provides options for retirement living to attendees.jpg

Senior living expert Robin Heppler provides options for retirement living to attendees.

Jewish Senior Life is a nonprofit organization with locations in West Bloomfield and Oak Park. To learn more about upcoming free educational events at Jewish Senior Life, visit jslmi.org.

Photography Courtesy of JSL

