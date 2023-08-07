The JSL seniors created close, heartfelt bonds with the eight high school seniors working in Meer’s dining room during the past four years.
Like any prom, the guests at Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit’s Senior-Senior Prom July 30 at Meer Apartments in West Bloomfield dressed up, dined and danced with their friends. But what made this prom different and truly special were the multi-generational attendees aged 18 to 100.
The JSL seniors created close, heartfelt bonds with the eight high school seniors working in Meer’s dining room during the past four years. While the teens earned money for college serving meals, the residents served up a smorgasbord of invaluable life lessons. The relationships they formed have been mutually beneficial, and both sets of seniors hope they will continue long after the students start college.
“You could feel the love in the room,” said Marcia Mittelman, Meer Apartments administrator. “The relationships that developed between the residents, students and staff are so special. We are one big family here. Our residents care so much about these young adults who feel like grandchildren to them.”
Mittleman said that Laura Shields, dining service manager, has taken the students under her wing by nurturing and helping to prepare them for the future.
“I am going to be so sad leaving Meer,” said Allan Zolotarevsky, a recent Walled Lake Northern High School graduate who will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall. “The residents mean the world to me. I wish I had half of their wisdom.”
Jodi Isser, whose daughter Hannah Isser worked at Meer for almost four years while attending Lakeland High School, said it has been the best experience for Hannah.
“She’s met some of her closest friends here,” said Isser, who was invited to attend the event along with parents of the other students. “She feels very comfortable and wants to be here more than at home. Working at Meer has brought out the best in her.” Hannah became close friends with another dining room server, Julianna Manganello, who graduated last spring from Walled Lake Central High School, and they will be freshman roommates at WMU.
More than 80 residents, students, staff and family members attended the Roaring ’20s-themed event, many wearing feathers, beads and sequins. The Motor City Four performed popular old standards, a prom king and queen were crowned, and the students were presented gift cards to help with their college expenses.
Photography courtesy of CKC Agency/Jewish Senior Life
