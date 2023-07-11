Lamplighters E49A8621.jpg

Families and friends of Lamplighters Preschool students enjoy appetizers and socialize as they browse and bid on the children’s artwork.

 Terry Jacoby

At Lamplighters, the children and families learn to enjoy and celebrate their Judaism through forming their own unique connection to it.

Families, friends and supporters of Lamplighters Preschool gathered together at The Eastern in Detroit for the school’s first ever Art Auction, a chance to celebrate and honor their children’s creativity and learn more about the school.

Lamplighters.jpg

Marla, Adam, Asher and Leora Janke pose for a picture.

Lamplighters is a Reggio-inspired Jewish preschool, approaching its third year with a rapidly growing number of applicants per year. 

Lamplighters E49A8441.jpg

Matt, Jesse, and Max Alperin-Friedman smile next to Max’s artwork.

Photography Courtesy of Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center

