At Lamplighters, the children and families learn to enjoy and celebrate their Judaism through forming their own unique connection to it.
Families, friends and supporters of Lamplighters Preschool gathered together at The Eastern in Detroit for the school’s first ever Art Auction, a chance to celebrate and honor their children’s creativity and learn more about the school.
Lamplighters is a Reggio-inspired Jewish preschool, approaching its third year with a rapidly growing number of applicants per year.
Photography Courtesy of Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center
