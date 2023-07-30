The Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives of Temple Beth El presented its annual Mary Einstein Shapero Memorial Lecture Series on June 27 with guest speaker Jennifer Mendelsohn.

Mendelsohn, co-founder of the DNA Reunion Project at the Center for Jewish History, dazzled the audience with her presentation, Reclaiming Our Story: The Promise and Potential of Jewish Genealogy.

Driven by the desire to reunite families torn apart by the Holocaust, Mendelsohn’s work mixes DNA technology with old-fashion genealogy sleuthing. Her inspiring stories prove that even people separated by decades and continents can still be found and brought together.

This free event was sponsored by the Honorable Walter Shapero and Kathleen Straus and co-sponsored by the Joan Meyers Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage and the Jewish Genealogical Society of Michigan. The Friends of the Jampel Center also hosted an exclusive pre-glow that included a small group Q&A with Mendelsohn.

To learn more about the DNA Reunion Project, visit dna.cjh.org.