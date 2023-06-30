Michigan’s Alzheimer’s Association Celebrates Jewish American Heritage Month

“For Jewish Americans, the risk of developing dementia is higher due to genetic factors, especially for those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan chapter hosted a free event in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month in Southfield on Wednesday, May 31, where they featured a challah bread braiding demonstration and a presentation on Healthy Living for the Brain and Body.

Participants learned about researched-based lifestyle tips that keep the brain and body healthy throughout the stages of aging and practical ways to plan for healthy aging.

“For Jewish Americans, the risk of developing dementia is higher due to genetic factors, especially for those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry,” said Elizabeth Cole, Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter program manager. “The risk for depression and anxiety also is higher among Jewish Americans, which can also contribute to cognitive decline. Now more than ever it is important to come together as a community. Making and braiding challah is not only delicious, it is taking something physical and elevating it into something spiritual. It is also an act of unity.”

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. In Michigan, 190,000 people aged 65 and older lived with the disease in 2020. By the year 2025, it’s estimated that number will increase to 220,000.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association visit alz.org/gmc.