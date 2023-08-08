The Darty (daytime party) on July 16 was a summertime success!
With 200 people registered, guests enjoyed all sorts of games and treats, including a dunk tank, slip n’ slide, yard games, inflatables and more. The weather was everything we hoped and dreamed for, and we can’t wait to see it grow even more next year.
Cameron Billes is a program associate for NEXTGen Detroit.
