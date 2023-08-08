The Darty (daytime party) on July 16 was a summertime success!

With 200 people registered, guests enjoyed all sorts of games and treats, including a dunk tank, slip n’ slide, yard games, inflatables and more. The weather was everything we hoped and dreamed for, and we can’t wait to see it grow even more next year.

Darty 1.jpg

Event chairs give their welcome speech: Dean Hamer, Meredith Kay, Cammy Krigel, Brett Satovsky and Dan Iancio.
Darty 3.jpg

Doug Thoenes attempts to dunk JFMD CEO Steven Ingber in the dunk tank.
Darty 5.jpg

A pickup game of volleyball
Darty

Gabrielle Walker gets her hair braided and charmed at the Glam By Cam hair charm station.

Cameron Billes is a program associate for NEXTGen Detroit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.