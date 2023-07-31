New Officers and Board Installed at NCJW, Michigan

After lunch, guest speaker Carolyn Normandin, regional director of the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), spoke about antisemitism.

National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) held its annual installation event at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, where new officers and board members were installed, and the Ruth Caplan Savage Volunteer Award was presented.

The program began with a welcome speech by Janice Cherkasky, installation chair. Sallyjo Levine, president of NCJW|MI, delivered the annual report, and Lynn Lieberman, NCJW state policy advocate, gave her advocacy report. Amy Cutler, most recent past-president, delivered the nominating report and then installed incoming new vice-president, Fran Grossman.

The following officers are continuing in their terms: President: Sallyjo Levine; Vice Presidents: Lauren Koenigsberg, Carrie Kushner, Evva Hepner, Margo Stocker, Amy Zeskind; Recording Secretary: Dani Gillman; Corresponding Secretary: Sandy Weiss. Newly elected board members: Denny Camiener, Susan Langnas Feber, Sarah Gottlieb, Sarah Rosenzweig, Emily Sherman and Ada Kusnetz-Yerman.

Sandra Silver was presented with the Ruth Caplan Savage Volunteer Award. Executive Director Susan Gertner received a Staff Recognition Award for 20 years of service to NCJW|MI. Linda Rouff, donor associate, received a Staff Recognition Award for 10 years of service to NCJW|MI. Hamotzi was led by Sallyjo Levine and Janice Cherkasky, and a delicious lunch was served. After lunch, guest speaker Carolyn Normandin, regional director of the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), spoke about antisemitism.

