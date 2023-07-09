ORT and the City goes beyond raising money for ORT’s mission to provide high-quality and life-changing global education access.

Thank you, Detroit!” Dr. Conrad Giles, president of World ORT, expressed gratitude to the guests gathered in Shed 5 of Eastern Market in Detroit for ORT and the City. “Detroit is the No. 1 donor in all the world to ORT!” he exclaimed.

Nicole Miller, director of ORT America Michigan Region, welcomed guests and highlighted the driving mission of ORT is to “give access to high quality education.”

ORT and the City goes beyond raising money for ORT’s mission to provide high-quality and life-changing global education access. It further creates an empowering platform for emerging and established artists and shines a spotlight on Detroit as a mecca of art, design and culture. More than 30 featured artists, presented by artist patrons, showcased original art in diverse mediums inspired by the theme of the event: “Art Your Heart Out.”

“ORT is such a wonderful organization. It was a joy to be part of the ORT family and assist in our way, through our art,” said Erik and Israel Nordin of Detroit Design Center. “Like the Detroit Menorah we created, our hearts are with the community and bringing people together. Thank you everyone at ORT for all you do!”

Leslie Ann Pilling, founder and president of Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit, applauds ORT. “Kudos to the ORT event organizers for highlighting artistic talents of our Jewish community and promoting the city of Detroit as a go-to destination.”

“ORT and the City was such a wonderful experience for me as an emerging artist and business owner,” said Jamie Wineman, a featured artist at the event sponsored by artist patrons Catherine and Nathan Forbes. “It was truly a beautiful thing to merge personal Detroit relationships and the community I have fostered since childhood with my artwork. I could not have asked to be part of a more perfect event.”

Lilley Kroll, volunteer at ORT and the City, said, “ORT is an incredible organization that I enjoy volunteering for. I am so proud of my mom over the years for displaying and providing her art for auction to help such an impactful organization.” Lilley’s mother, Jennifer Kroll, contributed her original painting acrylic on stretched canvas titled MEANT TO BE to ORT and the City.

Guests at ORT and the City had a chance to enjoy Ray’s Ice Cream, a Royal Oak staple, now under the ownership of Jason and Lindsey Eddleston. Hannah Crane, Lindsey Eddleston and Jodi Trivax served as event co-chairs.

To learn more about ORT and get involved, reach out to Nicole Miller, director of ORT America Michigan Region, at nmiller@ortamerica.org. To browse all the art from ORT and the City 2023, visit ortamerica.org/regions/michigan-region/events/ortandthecity.