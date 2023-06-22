Repair the World joined The Well, Congregation T’chiyah, Congregation Shaarey Zedek, NEXTGen Detroit and Keshet, had the opportunity to welcome in Shabbat with Rabbi Abby Stein for a special Pride Shabbat on Friday, June 2.

After a strolling dinner featuring foods from locally owned LGBTQIA+ businesses, participants experienced an interactive, musically centered Shabbat service, followed by a Q+A session with Abby Stein, American transgender author, activist, blogger, model, speaker and rabbi.

Photos Courtesy of Repair the World