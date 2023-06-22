Pride shabbat 4.jpg

Participants engaged in a song session led by representatives from a variety of congregations, as well as a drash from guest speaker Rabbi Abby Stein.

Repair the World joined The Well, Congregation T’chiyah, Congregation Shaarey Zedek, NEXTGen Detroit and Keshet, had the opportunity to welcome in Shabbat with Rabbi Abby Stein for a special Pride Shabbat on Friday, June 2.

After a strolling dinner featuring foods from locally owned LGBTQIA+ businesses, participants experienced an interactive, musically centered Shabbat service, followed by a Q+A session with Abby Stein, American transgender author, activist, blogger, model, speaker and rabbi.

Pride shabbat 1.jpg

The space was beautifully decorated with decor and flags representing the entire LGBTQIA+ community. On the stage featured handmade flowers by a member of Congregation T’chiyah.
Pride shabbat 3.jpg

Materials provided by Keshet and  Sojourn included a Jewish lens on Anti-Trans Legislation, about how different states are attempting to pass laws which limit the rights of trans-individuals.
Pride shabbat 5.jpg

Rabbi Alana Alpert of Congregation T’Chiyah leads the blessing over the candles to welcome in Shabbat.

Photos Courtesy of Repair the World

