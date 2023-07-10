Special guest speaker Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a strong advocate of mental health, shared her dedication to JFS’ suicide prevention efforts.

It was a feel-good evening as Jewish Family Service celebrated its accomplishments of the past year and honored many of the people who help further the mission of JFS every day. Close to 200 community members and staff gathered at the JCC June 27 for the agency’s Annual Meeting and Community Recognition Event.

Board Chair Marc Bakst began the evening thanking JFS’ incredible community partners, who are essential to the work of the agency. Greetings were offered from Matt Lester, president of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, followed by a d’var Torah from Rabbi Daniel Syme.

Special guest speaker Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a strong advocate of mental health, shared her dedication to JFS’ suicide prevention efforts, and JFS CEO Perry Ohren provided the “State of JFS” by way of sharing several new programs, including support groups for those dealing with post-partum depression, grief and issues related to fatherhood, as well as the agency’s crisis response team.

Those recognized for their contributions included Leonid Balabanov, director of Transportation and Translation, who received the Patti Nemer Employee of the Year Award; Diana Mukh and Elaine Polevoy, transportation supervisors, who each received the Norman R. Keane Lifetime Achievement Award; and Mark Jacobs, chair of JFS’ Legal Referral Service program, who received the Barbara & Irving Nusbaum Volunteer of the Year Award.

Past Board Chair Julie Teicher, on behalf of the Nominating Committee, welcomed Todd Schafer to the board of directors and thanked board members who rolled off this year for their service: Karen Freedland-Berger, Helen Katz, Avi Rubin and Margie Yaker.

Sandy Schwartz z”l, who served on the JFS Board for five years until her passing in March, was also thanked and memorialized for her service to JFS, for founding and championing Cancer Thrivers Network for Jewish Women and for her decades of selfless community involvement.

Photography Courtesy of JFS