The JN asked area summer camps to share their memories and photos of the season.
From Camp Walden
Cheboygan, Michigan
Walden offers 50-plus activities to campers each summer — on the water, on the athletic fields, in the art barn and on the stage — but a lesser-known gem is their farm and garden. The Walden Farm sits atop a small hill overlooking the horse stables and soccer fields. It offers campers the opportunity to learn about and care for a variety of animals. This summer’s menagerie included pigs, sheep, chickens, Wednesday the rabbit, and Mary the goat (more rabbits and the ever-popular kittens live closer to the Nature Nook). We even rented space at the farm to two guinea pigs and a beta fish, who helped fertilize the hydroponic sprout garden.
In the adjacent organic garden, campers planted, cared for and harvested tomatoes, snap peas, onions, potatoes, zucchini and carrots as well as herbs and wildflowers. Some of the produce even made it down to the Mess Hall for meals. At Camp Walden, we are proud to give campers the chance to get their hands dirty, learn where their food comes from and scratch a pig’s snout (to the delight of the pigs).
From Camp Hillel
Farmington Hills, Michigan
Camp Hillel ECC was filled with adventure this summer, and our campers had the opportunity to explore the world of make-believe during our trip to Never-Never Land. We discovered mythical creatures, dressed up in our favorite costumes and explored the world of magical fairies, pixies and elves.
Campers decorated fairy doors with beautiful treasures found in nature or borrowed from the many areas around camp. The doors act as a means for fairies to travel between their wonderful world and encourage us to use our imagination to enjoy the fun they share. Campers found notes, treats, gifts, wishes and treasures left behind by the fairies and follies, and they loved hunting for these treasures in the woods around camp. Many of our campers took their fairy doors home, and we know they enjoyed sharing the joy of make-believe with their families.
From JCC Day Camps
West Bloomfield, Michigan
JCC Day Camps of Metro Detroit provided new and updated programming for campers of all ages and abilities this summer. Campers of our Camp Kehilla program explored outdoor cooking over a fire, created stop motion videos with Snapology and partnered with Adamah for nature on our 200+ acres. They learned more about Israeli culture from our Shlichim at camp every week, along with a special day-long program, Israel Day.
Our Special Needs program, one third being first-time campers, went on 45+ field trips around Oakland and Wayne County. Campers in the Young Adults program learned valuable interpersonal and vocational skills. All campers in our Special Needs programs participated in independent living skills workshops and trips throughout the summer. Our aquatics program provided swimming lessons and free swim opportunities to 300 + campers! Campers across all programs practiced camps values each day while making new friends and trying new things.
From Camp Tanuga
Kalkaska, Michigan
At this time of year, we are filled with gratitude for our loyal Tanuga family members and the ability to spend another season in such a magical environment. We are also increasingly amazed at how impactful overnight residential summer camp still is for today’s campers and staff members, even while the challenges to provide this unique opportunity tick upward in the form of staff hiring and retention, providing food service for the unique palates of the camp’s population and keeping the environment relatively electronic free.
Also important are maintaining the tradition and spirit that make camp special through songs and cheers in the mess hall, activities that campers are excited to participate in, engaging evening, all-day programs and excursions, and an overnight tripping program that discovers just the right balance between struggle and accomplishment.
Finally, we are constantly striving to create a connection as a community that transcends into life and social skills so notably missing in many of us.
What we here at Camp Tanuga are most proud of is that we were able to do all of that and more for the 71st time during the summer of 2023! And ... we’ll be “Back for More in 2024.”
From Camp Tamakwa
Algonquin Park in Ontario, Canada
Nestled in the heart of the breathtaking Algonquin Park, Camp Tamakwa stands as a beacon of summer adventure, offering children a unique and enriching experience that has been shaping young lives since 1936.
At the core of Camp Tamakwa’s legacy lies its legendary canoeing program, a testament to the camp’s commitment to embracing the beauty and spirit of Algonquin Park. The camp’s location — on an island nestled in Algonquin Park’s picturesque landscape — provides the perfect backdrop for the mythical canoeing experiences that generations of campers have cherished.
The essence of Camp Tamakwa’s canoeing program lies in its exhilarating trips that depart right from the camp’s shores. From 3 to 5-day cabin trips to extended 10, 13, and 15-day journeys into the heart of Algonquin’s majestic interior, these adventures offer campers a chance to explore and connect with each other and nature in a profound way and learn skills that stay with them for their entire lives.
Campers at Tamakwa strive for the coveted title of “Voyager Canoeist,” an accolade that represents not only mastering the art of canoeing, but also embodying the spirit of adventure and camaraderie that defines Camp Tamakwa. This prestigious award stands as a testament to the dedication and perseverance these young explorers exhibit during their time at camp.
From Willoway Day Camp
West Bloomfield, Michigan
There’s a reason the pool is located as central as possible on the campus of Willoway Day Camp. At the center of field games, arts and crafts projects and endless activities is Willoway’s swimming program.
Campers swim twice a day at Willoway, in two pools built for children, where they participate in instructional swim led by Willoway’s lifeguard team in the mornings. They enjoy free swim with each other, counselors and lifeguards in the afternoon.
The Willoway tag program keeps campers safe and allows the staff to adjust the swim curriculum to each individual child. Six swim skill levels — each symbolized by a tag color — divide the campers into groups based on swim ability. Campers who earn the highest level, a Black Tag, are able to participate in Willoway’s lakesports program.
“I look forward every year on the first day of camp to earning my black tag so that I can go to the lake. I love spending time at the lake tubing, knee boarding, wakeboarding and waterskiing,” said Emily Rodnick, a longtime camper and Black Tag achiever.
With this year being the 55th summer of the program, head lifeguard Tina Pinter knows that the swim program still proves to be just as important to the campers’ lifetime skill sets, year after year.
“The Willoway Learn-to-Swim program has changed the lives of children, helping build confidence, skill and endurance, one at a time,” she said proudly.
Keywords that Tina used to describe Willoway’s swim program include patience, trust and kindness — shared between both campers and counselors alike.
As Willoway begins to prepare for summer 56 next year, there is no doubt that campers will continue to learn valuable swimming skills year after year, all the way from its pools to Walled Lake.
From Camp Tamarack
Camp Maas in Ortonville, Michigan
Lauren Vidak,
Program Coordinator
While all of us here at Tamarack Camps exhale from a spectacular summer, we reflect on the lessons learned and memories made over the last eight weeks. As the sun shined brightly over camp, the spirit of tzedakah thrived in every corner. We are incredibly proud of our campers’ dedication to positively impacting their community, both within and beyond our campgrounds.
Creativity and Compassion
Under the guidance of the talented Gail Kaplan, our bar and bat mitzvah-aged campers undertook a journey of creativity and compassion. Each Berman and Hermelin camper crafted an exquisite glass tzedakah box, serving as a meaningful keepsake as they approach their mitzvah celebrations. These beautiful pieces symbolize the value of giving, reminding them to continue their acts of generosity well beyond their special day. Thank you to Lynda and Ron Charfoos and the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation for helping to make this program possible.
At Farber Farm, our campers sowed seeds of compassion and shared the bounties of their hard work. With great care, they have diligently weeded and tended to the farm’s vibrant crops, which were used in summer cooking programs, and the larger harvests were donated to Yad Ezra. The staff at the farm worked carefully to ensure that campers felt the impact that their work has on our community.
Revitalizing Our Second Home
From Camp Maas to Camp Kennedy and Charles N. Agree Outpost Camp, or on our Alaska and Western Trips, and the Joy and Allan Nachman Teen Leadership Trip to Israel, our campers united to enhance wherever they called home this summer. Through collaborative efforts, they dedicated their time and energy to cleaning and restoring firepits, removing litter during “clean-up club,” and brainstormed future enhancements to the camp experience for others. These initiatives not only strengthened our camp community, but also provided a welcoming haven for shared experiences and heartfelt connections.
