A warm Michigan summer evening was the perfect setting for a recent outdoor movie night for the people JARC serves. Nearly 100 attendees, including adults with developmental disabilities accompanied by caregivers, guardians and JARC staff, gathered on June 21 at Bowers Farms in Bloomfield Hills to enjoy snacks and beverages as they watched a screening of The Wizard of Oz.
Many engaged in singing and dancing along to their favorite songs featured in the musical film. Though the movie was a big hit amongst the guests, the people served by JARC were most excited by having the opportunity to experience a new venue and enjoy the company of their friends from other JARC homes and programs.
This event was sponsored by the Ellen Labes Family as part of JARC’s summer-long “Ellen Labes Festival Series,” which provides a variety of life-enriching events for the people JARC serves.
To learn more about JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit, or to donate, visit jarc.org.
Photos Courtesy of JARC
