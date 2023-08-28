The Shul Preschoolers Make Grandfriends

Nina prepares the kids with their camp shirts before going to meet their new grandfriends.

“It was an absolutely beautiful experience to witness.”

Magic is happening at The Shul-Chabad Lubavitch’s Camp Gan Israel. The camp’s adorable Kiddy Campers took a walk to Jewish Senior Life’s Meer Apartments where they were each paired with a resident “grandfriend.” They spent an hour getting to know one another, singing, shaping challah and more.

Alice and Talya and are having a special conversation before they went to make challah.
Dolly and Rochel Shemtov take some time to do an activity to get to know one another and the things they both like to do.

It was hard to tell who enjoyed it more, said Itty Shemtov, The Shul - Chabad Lubavitch’s educational director.

Ilene and Raffi Mendelson love taking a picture together on their special day.
Lysie leads the group in a fun get-to-know-you game and music and singing.

“Both the kids and the grandfriends had ear-to-ear smiles, made to feel so special in the company of one another,” she said. “It was an absolutely beautiful experience to witness.”

There are more dates to follow with this program for people ages 4-104 to build on the relationships that were formed.

Courtesy of The Shul

