The Shul Preschoolers Make Grandfriends

“It was an absolutely beautiful experience to witness.”
Magic is happening at The Shul-Chabad Lubavitch’s Camp Gan Israel. The camp’s adorable Kiddy Campers took a walk to Jewish Senior Life’s Meer Apartments where they were each paired with a resident “grandfriend.” They spent an hour getting to know one another, singing, shaping challah and more.
It was hard to tell who enjoyed it more, said Itty Shemtov, The Shul - Chabad Lubavitch’s educational director.
“Both the kids and the grandfriends had ear-to-ear smiles, made to feel so special in the company of one another,” she said. “It was an absolutely beautiful experience to witness.”
There are more dates to follow with this program for people ages 4-104 to build on the relationships that were formed.
Courtesy of The Shul
