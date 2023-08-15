“We were just a couple of kids!”
The fun, easy part of any relationship can be meeting each other; the harder part can be working at it and staying together. Meet Aaron and Winnie Krieger, a set of great-grandparents who have shared a beautiful relationship since age 17.
Both attended Central High in Detroit and only knew each other peripherally. In 1951, when they were in 12th grade, their lockers were near one another’s.
“One day, as Winnie walked by, I asked her if she was going to the senior play,” Aaron recalled. “She said, ‘Are you asking me?’ and I said, ‘Of course!’”
That senior play, The Late Christopher Bean, was their first date.
“And that’s when we started ‘going steady,’ as they used to say,” Winnie said.
Eighteen months after they started dating, while Aaron attended Wayne State and Winnie worked for the Board of Education, the couple decided to get married. They were 19 years old.
“We were just a couple of kids!” Winnie said, laughing.
Naturally, their parents had some interesting reactions to this announcement. “My mother said, ‘It’s about time!’ but Winnie’s mother said, ‘Are you crazy?’” Aaron said. (It took a few years until Aaron won over his concerned mother-in-law, but he did manage it in the end.)
They got married in August 1953 in the Detroit garden of Winnie’s aunt and uncle. A short-lived rainstorm on the wedding day had all the guests run for cover and made the bride cry, but officiant Rabbi Jacob Segal of Adat Shalom said it was a good omen.
They honeymooned in the Catskills.
As Winnie and Aaron raised their children, Carolyn, Jeffrey and Michael, they always emphasized and encouraged kindness.
“I know it must have resonated because each of our children has demonstrated this trait in the way they live their lives,” said a very proud Winnie. They consider themselves incredibly blessed to have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Over the years, Winnie had climbed the ranks professionally and was a supervisor in the 46th District Court when she retired in 1996. Aaron owns a business, Aladdin Drapery Company in Southfield (their motto is “Magic with Windows”), from which he officially retired in 2003.
The couple live in Farmington Hills, except when they escape the Michigan winter and dash off to Florida, which they’ve been doing for the past 20 years.
This year, the Kriegers will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16, an impressive feat in and of itself.
“We look at each other and say, ‘Wow, how is this possible!?’” Winnie said. “As anyone who’s been married a long time knows, marriage is an up and down kind of existence … There are many happy times and many sad ones. But, somehow, we made the right decision all those years ago and have loved and supported each other ever since.”
The really incredible and special part? This beautiful couple completely and genuinely still adore each other.
Winnie recognizes that their long and happy relationship is unusual and is willing to offer tips for those who want to aim for the same.
“There has to be a great deal of love and affection, respect for each other, a great sense of humor and the ability to focus on the positive,” she said.
Aaron agrees. “You have to respect each other, have fun together and share love.”
At this point in their lives, Aaron and Winnie are enjoying the nachas of their beautiful family, have plenty of wonderful memories to bask in (including lots of travel and 11 cruises, including one especially memorable one to the Caribbean that 13 of their family members enjoyed together) and are filled with appreciation for all their blessings.
“We just enjoy our lives together,” Aaron said. “And we’re looking forward to even more.”
This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.