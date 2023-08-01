“Oh, my gosh, I knew him when I was 11! What’s he like now?”

As disconcerting as it may feel to be set up with someone who’s totally wrong for you, worse yet is to be written off as incompatible before you’ve even gone out. If Maureen Greenwald had listened to her friend instead of her heart, she wouldn’t have gotten together with Lenny Schiffman, who’s been her husband for almost 50 years.

In 1961, Maureen Greenwald was 11 years old and taking classes at the Julie Adler School of Dance on Wyoming in Detroit. A fellow dancing student invited her over and suggested they sit on the front porch to wait for a particular good-looking boy to pass by.

Indeed, Lenny Schiffman, then 13, walked by and made the girls day when he stopped to chat with them. Maureen learned that he would be going to Mumford High School; she was planning to attend Ferndale High School.

Hoping for more of Lenny, Maureen went to her new friend’s house again the following week, and had another good schmooze with him, but after he left, things quickly went downhill.

“My friend and I had a disagreement; that was the last time I went to her house,” Maureen said.

Still, even though they’d only met each other fleetingly, Lenny and Maureen stuck out in each other’s memories. Any time Maureen met someone from Mumford she asked if they knew Lenny; any time Lenny met someone from Ferndale, he asked if they knew her.

Time marched on and they lost track of each other. After high school, Lenny earned a B.A. in special education and a master’s in vocational rehabilitation, and Maureen earned a B.A. in education from Wayne State.

In January 1975, Maureen’s friend Randee moved in with her. It turned out Randee’s fiance’s best friend was Lenny Schiffman.

“Oh, my gosh, I knew him when I was 11! What’s he like now?” Maureen, then age 25, asked Randee. “She answered, “Oh, he’s not your type at all.”

Not easily deflated, Maureen insisted, “But what’s he like?”

“Well, he has long hair —”

“I like guys with long hair!” Maureen said enthusiastically.

“He has a moustache —”

“That’s OK with me!”

“He plays guitar —”

“So do I!”

“And he always carries a tape deck with him wherever he goes …”

Maureen was interested. “He sounds just like my type! Give me his phone number!”

Maureen called Lenny the very next day; he invited her over and they caught up.

“We quickly realized we didn’t want to be with anyone else,” Maureen said.

Five months later, Maureen happened to overhear Lenny talking to a friend.

“Oh, you’re getting married soon? That’s nice,” Lenny said into the phone. “So are Maureen and I.”

Just one thing: He hadn’t asked her!

Laughing, Maureen poked her head in the room to say, “Um, what did you just say?”

“We’re getting married.”

“When?” Maureen asked.

“I guess in a couple of months.”

Both sets of parents were thrilled. In July 1975, the couple married at Adat Shalom, the same place Lenny had his bar mitzvah 14 years earlier. In 1986, they welcomed son Corey and, 13 years later, they celebrated his bar mitzvah at Adat Shalom, too!

Lenny was a special ed teacher and was awarded Teacher of the Year for the State of Michigan in 2005. Maureen taught at Temple Emanu-El in Oak Park and then worked as a children’s entertainer for 30 years. Now both are retired; Maureen still enjoys her puppets and music with their six grandsons.

As much as things have changed, some things never do: Lenny still has hair halfway down his back and hasn’t cut it in more than 20 years. He also still plays guitar (as well as other instruments), but there’s definitely no need to carry around a tape deck anymore.

This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.