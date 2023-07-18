How We Met: ‘You Can’t Know Someone Until You Smell Them’

“He smelled very nice!”

In 2018, when Bracha Berenson turned 30, she decided it was time to get married and start a family.

“My father had a life-changing moment on his 30th birthday, and I figured if he could change his life at 30, I could do the same,” Bracha said.

Back then, Bracha lived in Sacramento, California, across the street from her sister Amie, and she worked as a residential caregiver for a “swanky” senior living center. Bracha decided to date every single eligible Orthodox Jewish guy in her area until she found “The One.”

“After I dated all four of them and discovered none were for me, I realized my best bet was to go online,” Bracha said. Wary of creeps, she nonetheless joined JWed in August and aimed to give everyone she met a fair try.

“I decided to talk to everyone until I got bored of them,” Bracha said.

In the meantime, across the country, DovBer Bennish, a Chabad man from Oak Park, was recently divorced and eager to get married again. He discussed it with Rabbi Hendel Weingarten of Lansing, who suggested DovBer pledge to financially help a family who was in a tough situation.

“That would be a good segulah (remedy/protection),” Rabbi Weingarten told him. So, DovBer started supporting this family. That Saturday night, as he scrolled Jwed, a California woman by the name of Bracha caught his eye.

Meanwhile, Bracha wasn’t having a lot of success on the website. The men she met were inappropriate, controlling or just didn’t hold her interest for very long.

When she received her first message from DovBer, she responded. He asked what she was doing that weekend, and Bracha answered she was planning to attend a rabbi’s barbecue.

A few days later, DovBer messaged her again and asked how the barbecue was.

“I was impressed,” Bracha said. “It might sound small, but for internet dating, that stood out! He’d remembered something I’d said and asked about it. Nice!”

Soon the two messaged regularly, switched to the phone and played chess online.

“We were very evenly matched,” said Bracha, and it wasn’t just the chess games. “It didn’t take me long to realize that this was probably a very good fit, but I knew we had to meet in person. As I kept telling DovBer, ‘You can’t really know someone until you smell them.’”

Within a month, DovBer traveled to California to meet Bracha. “He smelled very nice!” she said. Then Bracha traveled to Detroit to meet Dovid, DovBer’s then 7-year-old son.

Just one thing: Bracha hadn’t actually told her mother about DovBer. Soon after that, Amie cornered Bracha in the kitchen and announced, “Mom, Bracha has something to tell you!”

Bracha finally shared that she’d met a man online and things were getting pretty serious.

“Who is he?” demanded Chaya, Bracha’s mother.

“His name’s DovBer. He lives in Detroit. He’s divorced and has a son —”

“What?!”

“It was amicable. He’s not an evil person,” she said.

“Oh, I don’t know about this,” worried Chaya. “Who is this guy? What does he do?”

“He does airline miles.”

“What even is that?!” Chaya roared.

“I don’t really know, but he swears it’s legal,” Bracha answered meekly.

Later that week, a still-worried Chaya ran into Esty Levitansky — nee Weingarten, who’s Rabbi Hendel Weingarten’s sister and originally from Detroit! — who said, “I hear Bracha’s dating someone I know!” and subsequently sung DovBer’s praises so high, it calmed Chaya down immediately.

In March 2019, DovBer and Bracha married in California, and later drove Bracha’s car for a multiple-day trip from California to Michigan on a mini-honeymoon. They’ve lived in Oak Park ever since.

The sweetest part? Dovid — who’d been begging for a sibling for years — became a big brother twice over in a period of weeks! DovBer and Bracha welcomed Devorah Leah in December 2019. Two months later, Shayna (DovBer’s ex-wife) and her husband, Mordy Goldner, also of Oak Park, welcomed daughter Chava. Adorably, Devorah Leah and Chava not only share a big brother — they also share a playgroup — and their moms often carpool and do playdates with the girls.

In June 2022, DovBer and Bracha welcomed son Shlomo.

Now, happily married and a busy mother of three, Bracha’s life has changed dramatically — she’d indeed “turned her life around” at 30, just like she’d envisioned!

If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.