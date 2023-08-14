Longtime Executive Director Tilly Shemer’s departure leaves an opening at
University of Michigan Hillel.
Hillel at the University of Michigan kicks off the fall semester with a national search for a new executive director following the announcement in July that Tilly Shemer, who had held the post for the 15 years, had accepted a new position as senior vice president of Wellspring at the Shalom Hartman Institute North America.
In a statement released to the JN, Hillel Board President Abbey Frank said that during this interim period, the Michigan Hillel calendar is full with religious, social and educational programs and resources for new and returning students.
She wrote: “As we search for a new director, Hillel at the University of Michigan is backed by the commitment of its board members, who are a diverse group in terms of Jewish religious expression, age, geography and skills. For guidance in the search and selection process of a new director, we are speaking with chairs of other large Hillel chapters around the country that have recently conducted executive director searches.”
She added: “In the interim, we have a deep bench of current professionals and lay leaders, and there will be no disruption in services, programs, meals and religious services.”
Frank, of Rockville, Maryland, graduated from Michigan in 1993 and received her MSW and MPA from Columbia University. She and her husband, Rabbi Marc Israel, originally from Birmingham, Mich., and who graduated from Michigan in 1992, have three children. Her oldest graduated from the university last spring.
New in her position as board president, this is Frank’s third year on the Hillel board. Frank wrote that some of her most lasting friendships, including her relationship with her husband, were sparked because of Hillel.
“My husband, our siblings and I were deeply involved with Hillel during our years on campus, and it was a place where we found community and life-long friendships,” she wrote. “For me, Hillel was a place I could go that felt like home and continue my Shabbat observance. When my daughter began her first year at Michigan, we were impressed with the continued and expanded strength and vibrancy of the Hillel.”
A Time to Reassess
Frank wrote that as in every transition, there is an opportunity to take a step back and assess strengths and areas for improvement.
“Our intention is to examine how our Hillel is meeting the needs of 21st-century Jewish young adults and the ways in which we can continue to grow our impact and serve the religious and cultural needs of Michigan students,” she wrote. “Our Hillel is committed to evolving and growing — that is what has enabled us to continuously be a leader in the Hillel community.”
Shemer served as director amid an increasingly hostile environment toward Jewish students, especially those with pro-Israel leanings. There have been campus incidents that targeted Jewish students for their “loyalty” to Israel, a faculty member refusing to write a letter of recommendation to a student wishing to study in Israel, and a push for student government bodies to pass anti-Israel and boycott, divestment and sanctions resolutions against Israel.
Frank said that under Shemer’s leadership and guidance, Hillel has been a national leader in navigating some of the most complex anti-Israel and antisemitic moments in the last decade and that the organization expanded the staff team to include two professionals who focus on bringing students to Israel and, just as importantly, on bringing a piece of Israel here to students in Ann Arbor.
She wrote: “In my experience, Jewish students and families feel supported by the leadership of Hillel when these difficult times emerge. Michigan Hillel continues to lead the country in sending students to Israel on Birthright and Onward Israel (internship) experiences, and bringing some of the most thoughtful, diverse programming about Israel to campus.”
She continued: “Responding to events on campus requires nuance and understanding of the dynamics on campus and the nature of students today. While the spotlight may be on our campus during challenging times, what is more important is the way in which our Hillel proactively works to increase awareness about Israel and Jewish life and seeks out partnerships on campus to deepen this understanding all year long.”
Rabbi Alter Goldstein of Chabad at the University of Michigan said he has enjoyed a collaborative and cooperative relationship with Hillel, including coordinating efforts to make sure that there is a daily Orthodox minyan available to the Michigan community, whether it takes place at the Hillel or Chabad buildings, during the school year. Goldstein said he looks forward to the same this fall as well as when the new executive director is selected.
“Chabad has always had a great relationship with Hillel throughout the years,” said Goldstein. “Whoever it will be that will come to fill the spot as executive director, we know that they will continue to share the same goals as Chabad, that is, to continue to propel and provide for the strength of the Jewish community here on campus. Chabad and Hillel both have the same goals to welcome in Jewish students wherever they feel most comfortable, that we reach and connect with each Jewish student on campus, especially in difficult times.”
Hopes for New Leader
Some parents hope that a new Hillel leader will take a stronger stance against the growing anti-Israel climate on campus. Some events, such as a pro-intifada rally last January, drew national attention.
Gayle Feingold Chait’s oldest daughter graduated the University of Michigan in 2019, and her youngest will be a senior this year. Though her daughters had many positive connections with Hillel, Chait hopes the next Hillel executive director is more assertive in fighting antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments on campus. That includes putting pressure on the university administration to adapt the working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which includes language about unfairly singling out Israel.
“I do hope that the next executive director can be a bit more assertive in speaking out against antisemitism,” said Chait of Seal Beach, California. “It’s not OK to keep under the radar. You cannot fight antisemitism that way.”
#EndJewHatred Michigan Director Adar Rubin, who recently made his organization’s presence known in Ann Arbor after several fraternity houses were vandalized with antisemitic and homophobic slurs, said he expects the new campus Hillel executive director will have a strong voice to support the Jewish community and will be a leader in promoting the rights of Jewish students to experience campus life without Jew-hatred in any form, whether it comes from white supremacists, anti-Zionists or anyone else, he said in a statement.
“We look forward to working collaboratively with Hillel and other campus organizations to promote and protect the civil rights of Jewish students and faculty, empowering the university community to reject Jew-hatred in the same way other forms of racism and bigotry have become unacceptable,” Rubin stated. “We need to work together to shape a healthy future for the campus that fully embraces Jewish identity in all its forms.”
