Oakland University has partnered with Hillel of Metro Detroit for the Campus Climate Initiative program amidst growing concerns about antisemitism.
Amid growing concerns over the uptick in antisemitic incidents on college campuses, Oakland University (OU) is becoming proactively involved. Partnering with Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD), the university is embarking on an initiative that underscores its commitment to creating a safe and welcoming atmosphere.
This joint effort is the Campus Climate Initiative (CCI) led by Hillel International. It aims to provide campus administrators with tools to cultivate an environment where Jewish students can comfortably express their identities without encountering antisemitism, harassment or exclusion.
The significance of the Campus Climate Initiative extends beyond just the partnership between OU and HMD; it reflects a broader movement to address the challenges faced by Jewish students on campuses nationwide.
The program involves a 16-month engagement, with a core team comprising three staff members from Oakland University and two (including myself) from Hillel of Metro Detroit.
This team encompasses a range of expertise, including individuals such as Jessie Hurse, Associate Dean of Students and Deputy Title IX Coordinator at Oakland University; David Dulio, professor of Political Science Department and director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland University; Jean Ann Miller, senior director of the Office for Student Involvement at Oakland University; Miriam Starkman, executive director of Hillel of Metro Detroit; and me, Brittany Begun, associate director of Hillel of Metro Detroit.
The initiative will include com-prehensive training, covering topics such as Jewish student identity, antisemitism, inclusion, integrating Jewish life into student support efforts, bias incident and hate crime response, and support services for students with experienced antisemitism. This training aims to empower the core team to affect real change on campus.
Additionally, an action plan will be developed and implemented, including best practices, policies, procedures and programs, that effectively counteract antisemitism and foster a positive campus climate for Jewish students.
Together with OU, HMD strives to create an environment that is welcoming to students.
The cohort experience began this month with a virtual orientation and introduction sessions. Regular learning sessions will follow, conducted approximately twice a month, culminating in an in-person conference in spring 2024.
Brittany Begun is associate director of Hillel of Metro Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.