Wayne State Jewish Medical Student Association members learn about the Jewish value of Areyvut.
On the evening of Friday, July 14, I joined students and young adults of the Metro Detroit area at The Collective@TrueNorth, a community space in the Core City neighborhood, to enjoy a Shabbat meal.
Led by Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD) in partnership with Adamah Detroit, this Shabbat dinner aimed to highlight the connections between Jewish values and sustainability. I attended along with my fellow Wayne State Jewish Medical Student Association (JMSA) board members. Students from all years of WSU’s School of Medicine attended in addition to other young Jewish leaders in the community.
After kiddish with challah from Dakota Bakery, we were invited to participate in a unique, kosher fine dining experience. Not only was the meal sustainability-focused, but the plates, cutlery and even tablecloths we ate on were composted by a local company, Midtown Composting.
Leah Burian, an HMD program associate, collaborated with local chef Abby Billings to create a four-course kosher menu highlighting seasonal Michigan produce. The ingredients, sourced mainly from the nearby Eastern Market and other local businesses, drove the main discussion behind the meal. The final two courses were garnished with edible flowers picked just before the meal from a next-door garden.
Leah and Abby presented the elements of each course, and we learned that each item on the menu was purposefully selected to feature seasonal fruits and vegetables in cold settings for the hot summer evening. Additionally, the menu helped to broaden our palettes by including recipes from South America and Asia that, while not typically found on Jewish American Shabbat plates, are traditionally kosher, gluten and/or dairy free.
Before dessert, we learned about the theme behind the evening. Leah and Julia Cunnien of Adamah Detroit facilitated a discussion about the Jewish value of areyvut (community responsibility). Leah explained that this value was woven into our meal, and that we could continue to honor it by buying produce and goods that are grown locally. This not only provides us with fresher, healthier options — but we are also supporting our community. Much of the food we eat travels thousands of miles to reach our plates. We can help offset the pollution caused by transportation if we buy locally and grow our own food.
I’d like to conclude by offering you a challenge — the same one that we were given at the end of our Shabbat experience. Plan your next Shabbat meal with local and seasonal foods at heart. Reflect on how it tastes. Reflect on how it feels to eat freshly harvested ingredients. Engage in a conversation with those around your table about what it is to experience this, and how it has, I hope, helped you to embrace the values of Areyvut and sustainability.
If you know a college student or young adult in the Metro Detroit area interested in participating in a sustainability Shabbat, please invite them to join HMD for its fall sustainability Shabbat on Oct. 6. For questions about this event, you can contact Leah at LeahB@hillel-detroit.org.
Carly Abrahams is in the WSU School of Medicine, class of 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.