On July 28, 82 students graduated from the Uriel Weinreich Summer Program in Yiddish Language, Literature and Culture, the world’s longest-running Yiddish summer program.
The program, offered by YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, saw a diverse range of graduates that included Armenian native and current Ann Arbor resident Emma Avagyan, 27, who is working toward her degree at the University of Michigan.
Avagyan, a U-M Ph.D. candidate in Middle East Studies, is also completing a graduate certificate program in Judaic Studies. Yet Yiddish is just one of many languages that Avagyan has picked up during her extensive international studies.
She currently speaks six languages: Armenian, English, Russian, Arabic, Hebrew and, most recently, Yiddish.
Passion For Learning
While studying in Yerevan, Armenia, Avagyan — whose great-grandfather was Jewish — grew close to the Armenian Jewish community. It’s a small community that the World Jewish Congress estimates includes some 500 to 1,000 Jews, who are mostly of Ashkenazi origin with some Mizrahi and Georgian Jews.
Through her connections to the community, Avagyan began to learn Hebrew, but “not very well,” since there weren’t many (if any) Hebrew speakers within it.
To pursue her Hebrew learning further, Avagyan completed a master’s degree at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Hebrew and Israel Studies, returning home to teach Hebrew in her local Jewish community in Armenia.
She also worked as a Hebrew teacher for two years in Armenia, where her efforts contributed to the creation of a center for Hebrew language and Judaic studies in partnership with the Consul of Armenia and the head of the Armenian Jewish community.
In addition, Avagyan studied at Paideia-The European Institute for Jewish Studies in Sweden and then continued to a joint program at Heidelberg University in Germany, where she began to explore the Yiddish language.
With Yiddish roots in the German language, it was not uncommon for Avagyan to encounter Yiddish speakers in Germany.
“In the beginning, I thought it was very hard,” she says of trying to learn the Yiddish language. Yet Avagyan could read Hebrew, and from there she went on to learn the nuances of Yiddish grammar and dialects.
Breaking the Norm
After moving to Ann Arbor last year to pursue her studies at U-M, where her research is focused on a sociolinguistic analysis between the Armenian and Hebrew language and the revitalization of both languages, Avagyan heard of YIVO through a friend and decided to apply for their summer Yiddish program.
The program consists of six weeks of intensive study of Yiddish language, literature and culture that includes more than 180 course hours. This year’s electives featured unique courses on Yiddish song, cooking, pickling, archival research and the art of translation.
The program also included the Yiddish Civilization Lecture Series, a lecture series covering broad topics such as Yiddish opera, poetry and literature to education, popular culture and the development of the Yiddish language.
Avagyan was one of many Yiddish candidates in this year’s summer cohort breaking the stereotype of who is studying Yiddish nowadays. Her graduating class included an astronomer specializing in climate imagery and a student from Russia who fled Moscow and is currently living in Germany, for example.
Upon Avagyan’s graduation, her baby son, Tigran, who is 8 months old, also received an honorary certificate and made an appearance at the virtual graduation ceremony.
Throughout the online summer program, Tigran spent many classes “learning” Yiddish himself as he sat on his mother’s lap, thus receiving a certificate from YIVO for “participating” in the program.
As Avagyan nears her anticipated 2027 graduation from U-M, she has big goals for what she plans to do with her Yiddish knowledge. In addition to continuing to teach Hebrew in her native country, she plans to return to Armenia to write the first Yiddish-Armenian book that can be used for teaching and to study Yiddish.
“It’s going to be really interesting,” she says, “and a new thing to bring to Armenia.”
