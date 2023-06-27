Memorial Day is now in our review mirrors, but American flags will fly proudly again as our nation prepares to celebrate its 246th birthday on July 4.

In “Taking Time to Remember,” my cover story in the May 25 edition of the JN, I offered a reminder to try to set aside some time over the long Memorial Day weekend to honor the sacrifice made by our Jewish men and women veterans of blessed memory.

More specifically, I invited our readers to join the Jewish War Veterans (JWV), Department of Michigan, at one of two ceremonies commemorating the holiday. Rabbis Michael Moskowitz of Temple Shir Shalom and Jennifer Kaluzny of Temple Israel conducted the services at Machpelah Cemetery and Hebrew Memorial Park, respectively, on Sunday, May 28.

Besides trying to generate a better turnout to honor the JWV, my major objective was to encourage the public, and the JWV membership for that matter, to bring members of their families to these events. In particular, it’s imperative that we educate younger generations to carry on the tradition of honoring our veterans. I’m happy to report that my appeal moved the needle for a few people.

Honoring Uncle Abe

Steve Lash of Bloomfield Hills attended the JWV Machpelah Cemetery service. He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving stateside during the Vietnam War.

Steve is not a JWV post member, but his passion for remembering his fellow comrades in uniform was preceded well before he was a member of the armed services. In fact, it turns out he has visited Machpelah Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend since he was a child.

“I would accompany my father, Irving, along with my brothers Harvey, Myles, and my sister Sarita Bagdade, to honor my father’s brother — my uncle Herman ‘Abe’ Lash. He was just 20 years old when he died in the Battle of the Bulge in France during WWII. I was just 15 months old at the time of his death on Jan. 11, 1945.” It was less than four months away from Germany surrendering.

This Memorial Day weekend, Steve was moved by my call-to-action to observe the annual ceremony conducted by Michigan’s JWV.

“I read your article,” said Steve. “It was a wonderful piece. In fact, it was your article that made me say, ‘I’m getting my kids to come with me to the cemetery this year.’” That included both his children and grandchildren.

Steve was accompanied by his daughter Rebecca Rubin, her husband, Adam, their 18-year-old son Noah, and another grandson Drew Lash, 17. Three generations strong performing the mitzvah of honoring the JWV and the hero that was their Uncle Abe.

“It’s great to be here,” Noah said. “It’s a reminder for people who forget the Jewish impact in war. We’re such a small population, but it’s a lot more than you think. It’s underappreciated.”

“It’s really meaningful to come,” Drew said, sharing his cousin’s sentiment. “We’re not here forever, and we need to remember everything, not just the impact Jews have had in combat but on America in general.”

Surrounded by his teenage grandsons only makes the loss of Steve’s Uncle Abe at 20 years old even more profound, more unimaginable, more heart-wrenching.

“Abe was just three years older than these kids when he died.” He was in fact around the same age, only 18, when he enlisted to serve and protect his country.

Abe’s Legacy Lives On

I phoned Steve’s siblings, Harvey Lash of Scottsdale, Arizona, Myles Lash of Bethesda, Maryland, and their sister Sar ita Bagdade of West Bloomfield. Each vividly recalled the Memorial Day family visits to Machpelah Cemetery.

“Our father amd my mother Rose made sure we understood from a young age Uncle Abe’s sacrifice and the importance of us passing his memory onto future generations of our family,” said Sarita.

Today that includes Irving’s 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

“I remember visiting my Uncle Abe’s gravesite as a youngster in the 1950s,” said Harvey. “He was a hero in our family, someone to be proud of and respected, and we always did. Growing up, there was always a picture of Abe featured prominently on our piano.”

Harvey informed me that his father, Irving, worked at the Ex-Cell-O Corporation in Detroit manufacturing military supplies. While his brother Abe was in harm’s way in Europe, he was supporting the war effort at home.

Irving used to kid his son that a minor injury he suffered on the job was worthy of a Purple Heart. While tongue-in-cheek, it serves as a reminder that Michigan was the “Arsenal of Democracy,” and how homefront workers like Irving and Rosie the Riveters, played an integral part in securing victory in WWII.

Myles Lash is the self-appointed family archivist. Hanging in his home are two framed exhibits that display artifacts documenting his uncle’s wartime experience.

He counts among his precious possessions his Uncle Abe’s Purple Heart that was awarded posthumously. It’s in its own frame along with somber and devastating correspondences the family received from former Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson and Chief of Staff General George Marshall, who on behalf of the president extended their condolences and gratitude to the Lash family.

Another display of Uncle Abe memorabilia includes a Christmas greeting from Lt. Gen. George S. Patton, vintage wartime-themed post cards from the era, as well as a priceless collection of beautifully handwritten letters written by his uncle from the warfront.

One letter featured in the framed keepsake was written by Abe to his brother Irving. It’s dated Aug. 16, 1944. It’s heart-wrenching to read knowing that this was a young man, barely out of his teens, who was doomed to die less than then five months later during the Battle of the Bulge. It read in part …

Dear Brother Irving,

I was very happy upon receiving your letter of the 7th. How are you? How is Rose? [Irving’s wife] and how are my two nephews? [Harvey and Steve Lash] I hope you are all in the very best of health … I have moved again, this time it’s not rain, but sand! Boy! Sand everywhere, we eat it, sleep in it, and even wash in it. Cold showers is a past luxury. Now we use our steel helmets as bathtubs. Gad! This is the life?

Abe goes on to say he is in good health and is taking care of himself and adds: “Say, I’ll consider those classes on gardening seriously,” a hobby sadly that he envisioned upon his return from war but that would never be fulfilled.

Well, that’s about all there is. Take care of yourself and your family.

Love and kisses,

Abe

Abe in the Archives

I came to learn even more about “Uncle Abe” with a dive into the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. Unfortunately, the only information I found were details of his passing.

In the May 30, 1946, issue of the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, there is a page dedicated to war dead by the then Yetz-Cohen Post of the JWV. It told of how Herman “Abe” Lash was working at the Walsh Sheet Metal Works when he enlisted and entered the service on Sept. 6, 1943, at the age of 18. He was a graduate of Northern High School and attended Wayne University. His hobbies included photography, music and fishing. His plans for the future included being either an engineer or metallurgist.

As if trying to come to terms with Abe’s passing was difficult enough, the family would have to wait over three years before he was brought home to the United States to his final resting place.

Abe was originally buried in Europe, but as reported in an obituary in the Aug. 27, 1948, edition of the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, reinterment services were held at the Ira Kaufman Chapel under the auspices of the Rosenwald Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is buried in the Veteran’s Section at Machpelah Cemetery in close proximity to his parents Louis and Anne Lash. Harvey, Steve, Myles and Sarita clearly recall the lifelong devastation that their grandparents bore over the loss of their son.

I am grateful for having had a chance to learn of the legacy of “Uncle Abe.” May his memory continue to be for a blessing.

JWV – Generation to Generation

Two current members of the Jewish War Veterans, Department of Michigan were also among those who honored the suggestion to engage younger generations in the JWV Memorial Day weekend activities.

Mark Manson and retired Dr. Ed Adler are both Army veterans and sons of WWII veterans. Both gentlemen have also proudly represented the JWV-MI by their participation in local Naturalization Ceremonies.

Manson, Post 474, is the JWV-MI’s historian and president of the organization’s Memorial Home. He and his wife, Marcia, brought their 11-year-old grandson Ethan to both Memorial Day services at Machpelah Cemetery and Hebrew Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28.

Adler is an Army veteran. On Memorial Day, he was accompanied by and marched with his wife, adult sons and his 6-year-old grandson in Royal Oak’s Annual Memorial Day Parade. The parade also featured 96-year-old JWV Art Fishman, who was this year’s honored Grand Marshal. (See below.)

Mark Manson regularly engages his grandson Ethan in the history of the military and most recently went on a field trip with him to Michigan’s Hero Museum in Frankenmuth.

Of his visits with Ethan to Machpelah Cemetery and Hebrew Memorial Park, Manson said: “I wanted him to see the graves, the solemnity of it. It’s important for us to make sure future generations know and honor the sacrifices that were made on our behalf.”

Memorial Day is now in our review mirrors, but American flags will fly proudly again as our nation prepares to celebrate its 246th birthday on July 4, yet another opportunity to pause and reflect on the gratitude that is our freedom and remember those who have preserved it.

Memorial Day Parade

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV), Department of Michigan, were front and center, literally, at this year’s Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade. Members of the JWV, Ladies Auxiliary and JWV Color Guard were the first group to march down Main Street at 9 a.m.

Just ahead of them was the incomparable Art Fishman, 96, JWV Post 510, and JWV Senior Vice Commander Emeritus, this year’s Grand Marshal, his second such assignment in the last eight months. Last November, the Navy veteran of WWII was the Grand Marshal of Detroit’s Annual Veterans Day Parade, and that came on the heels of Fishman being namd the 2022 Veteran of the Year by the Michigan Commanders Group.

Fishman received a hero’s reception from the large crowds of applauding men, women and children that lined downtown Royal Oak. Art applauded and saluted right back during the entire length of the parade route that stretched down Main Street from Lincoln Avenue to 11 Mile Road.

Dr. Ed Adler, Senior Vice Commander of JWV Post 474, helped carry the organization’s banner and was proudly followed by his wife, Vicki, the Adlers’ two sons, Mark and David, and David’s 6-year-old son Oliver. Adler served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

Adler’s sons attended to honor both their father and their veteran grandfather Louis, who was one of three brothers who served simultaneously during WWII. Their dedication was taken to a new level when they proudly joined their father’s post as patrons.

“Our father’s military service has always been an incredibly important part of his life. As a member of the JWV, he continues to serve his country,” David said.

“Now, as patrons for the JWV,” Mark said, “we remain proud to honor his service and the service of so many courageous veterans.”

Ed’s mom got out of Germany just one month before the Nazis took her parents and disabled sister from their family home. They were murdered at Chelmno, the first mass extermination camp. She came here and built a new life.

“Ed is one of the most patriotic and grateful people I know,” said Vicki. “He feels he owes his mom’s safety, his existence and the legacy of our family to the United States. My participation in JWV activities is meaningful and being in the parade with my sons and grandson was an amazing experience of patriotism and teaching Jewish values.”

“My dad repaired hundreds of jeeps while he was in the Army during WWII,” said Adler. “And it was my honor to care for the members of the 82nd Airborne Division when I was an Army doctor during the Vietnam era.

“I am proud that Jews are a visible part of the veterans’ community and that our sons play a role as patrons of the JWV. Our 6-year-old grandson had fun walking in the parade. I hope he remembers it for a long time.”