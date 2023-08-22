Rosh Hodesh Group Celebrates Women

In July, the Rosh Hodesh Group of Metro Detroit had a special guest — 99-year-old Harriet Berg.
The Rosh Hodesh Group of Metro Detroit, organized by Rabbi Dorit Edut and Sydney Skully, held a couple of interesting meetings recently.
In June, the group learned about head coverings for women from Zarinah El-Amin of the Muslim Center of Detroit. She had organized a large-scale event on this topic at the Suburban Showplace in Novi, which attracted Orthodox Jewish women and Muslim women prior to the pandemic.
The women in the Rosh Hodesh group learned about the different origins and usage of these head coverings, which are not only used for issues of modesty for married women, but as a means of celebration and enhancing beauty. It was lots of fun to try on these various head coverings and gain some new perspectives on this shared tradition in both Judaism and Islam.
In July, the Rosh Hodesh Group of Metro Detroit had a special guest — 99-year-old Harriet Berg — dancer, choreographer, teacher and former WSU professor who is an icon of Jewish and secular dance, performing all over the world with her troupes and individually. She spoke about her life, how she began dancing though her parents opposed the idea initially, and of her many famous friends such as Isadora Duncan, Martha Graham, Diego Riviera and his wife, Frida Kalo, etc.
Even at this advanced age, Harriet continues to teach others dance in the senior center where she lives — the Allegria in Dearborn.
The Rosh Hodesh group thoroughly enjoyed meeting her and being inspired by her life story.
