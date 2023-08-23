While there is much to criticize about Russia, especially today, it is indisputable that that country is the birthplace of countless luminaries across fields from arts to sciences and beyond.
One hundred years ago, in 1923, the Russian Revolution came to a close. This was the revolution that led to the dissolution of the Russian Empire and formation of the Soviet Union. This drastic period of turmoil and shift in rule led those who had the opportunity and means to leave their former homeland. Many of those who left found their way to the United States, and many to Metro Detroit.
While there is much to criticize about Russia, especially today, it is indisputable that that country is the birthplace of countless luminaries across fields from arts to sciences and beyond. In 1923, the shared culture, heritage and language of immigrants from Russia in Metro Detroit led to the formation of the Russian American Association of Detroit (RAAD). Immigrants from the former Russian Empire joined RAAD to find friends, enjoy Russian culture and to help each other adapt to the new homeland. Over the last 100 years, RAAD has been a source of friendships and mutual solidarity for countless immigrants from Russia and surrounding nations, such as Armenia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
For its 50th anniversary in 1973, RAAD published a collection of photographs and stories celebrating the association’s first 50 years. H. Bibicoff wrote an opening essay reflecting on the history of RAAD. His father and grandfather were among the association’s founders. Reflecting on the years following World War II, he recalled that many founding RAAD members had passed away, yet the global turmoil fueled a new wave of immigrants to America and Metro Detroit.
“These people fled the tyranny of their homeland and came to America to find the fresh air of freedom. The sequence of events was very similar to what caused the Charter members to find their way to America and form the Russian Association of Detroit,” he wrote.
Since its founding, the main purpose of RAAD, in the words of Bibicoff, has been to create “a place where Russian or Russian-loving people could gather to share their cultural heritage in a way to make this pastime a pleasant one.”
Originally, the organization consisted almost exclusively of religious Russian Orthodox Christian families. Because of subsequent immigrations from the Soviet Union and former Soviet countries, a lot of Jews, Armenians, Ukrainians and other people who speak Russian have joined the club.
Today, people who participate in RAAD festivities are from every corner of the former Soviet Union as well as those connected through family. Also, many members are Jewish. When asked when Jews were welcomed to the club, or if there were ever restrictions, no one remembers.
FUN AT FISH LAKE
In the 1940s, RAAD obtained about 40 acres on Fish Lake in Rose Township, in the very north of Oakland County. In 1946, they built a pavilion at Fish Lake that became the center of activities for RAAD and where today regular events are held.
On the land are multiple cottages owned by some RAAD members. Members and their guests come to barbecue, swim, fish, kayak and hunt mushrooms on the RAAD property, and many have children who have built lifelong friendships at the lake.
Even today, RAAD members love to spend the warm months of the year enjoying the rustic splendor of Fish Lake. Zhenya Ostrovsky, the current serving RAAD president, shared that he felt an instant connection and sense of belonging when he first came to a RAAD picnic. Having lived in a few cities around the U.S, he was surprised something like RAAD existed in Metro Detroit. Now, he and his family enjoy spending much of the summer at their cottage on Fish Lake.
Yury Voldman, who immigrated as a Jewish refugee from the Soviet Union, recalls being invited to a party on Fish Lake 25 years ago, and he and his wife, Natalie, loved the experience and became members. Voldman says he believes Soviet Jews sought out RAAD looking for a Russian-speaking community. When he started participating in RAAD in the 1990s, he met other Jewish members. The key connecting factor, he said, was Russian language and culture in a new country, not religious identity.
In the 1990s, there was again a big swell in club attendance and membership, Voldman said. Especially when the newly arrived immigrants were living in small apartments, it was a treat in the summer to come out to Fish Lake and enjoy community and lake life.
Voldman is an active volunteer at Yad Ezra, helping to feed Jewish families and others in need in the Detroit area. Voldman and his wife have a cottage on the RAAD Fish Lake property. They are avid wild mushroom enthusiasts, which is an old Russian tradition, and every inch of their cabin is decorated with various mushroom art and knick-knacks.
Thomas Mich, who was born in the United States, recalls growing up in Michigan and visiting his uncle’s cabin on the RAAD Fish Lake property. Asked if he remembers when Jews were first included in the association, he said, “Nobody was turned away. Everyone was welcomed with open arms.” His family played a big role in the club over many years.
Susanna Gnas, a RAAD board member, shared that her family is ethnically Armenian. Her parents, Valentina and Harry Gulgasian, immigrated to America in the 1950s after five years in labor camps. Her parents joined RAAD in the 1960s and owned one of the cottages. Susanna married her now-husband Glenn at RAAD’s former banquet hall that the organization owned in Detroit. She and her husband own one of the cottages on RAAD’s Fish Lake property and participate a great deal in the club’s activities.
The 100 Year Anniversary Party took place on Saturday, July 15. The menu included lots of old-country favorites, such as borscht, vinaigrette, pelmeni and piroshki, to name a few. There was live music, lake fun, volleyball, playground time and a raffle. A balalaika duo played traditional Russian music.
The final picnic of the summer is scheduled for Aug. 26. The theme for the event is shashlik, which is another word for kebab and, at RAAD, it is prepared using traditional central Asian techniques.
Learn more about and register for the August picnic here: https://raadfishlake.com/picnics. Connect with RAAD at raadboard@googlegroups.com.
